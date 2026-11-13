Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Real estate along Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere corridor set to gain from improved connectivity

The inauguration of Namma Metro's Pink Line in Bengaluru on November 13 is set to mark a significant milestone in the city's urban mobility and infrastructure development, taking its operational Metro network beyond the 100-km mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7.5-km elevated stretch connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, expanding the city's operational Metro network from 96.1 km to 103.6 km.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Real estate experts say the metro line expansion could also reshape the city's residential and commercial real estate landscape. (X/NarendraModi )

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Real estate experts said the metro line expansion could also reshape the city's residential and commercial real estate landscape.

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The development is expected to improve connectivity across several residential neighbourhoods in south Bengaluru, including areas along Bannerghatta Road, Hulimavu and JP Nagar. The new stretch will have six stations including Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. The Jayadeva Hospital station will also provide an interchange with the Yellow Line, improving access to the Electronic City employment corridor.

What does it mean for Bengaluru's real estate market?

According to real estate experts, the expansion could strengthen the appeal of residential micro-markets of Bengaluru that have witnessed considerable development but continue to face commuting challenges. Improved access to public transport is expected to be an important consideration for homebuyers and tenants, particularly professionals travelling to employment hubs across the city, experts said.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts, however, maintained that the extent of this impact will depend on factors such as proximity to metro stations, last-mile connectivity, the quality of surrounding infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts, however, maintained that the extent of this impact will depend on factors such as proximity to metro stations, last-mile connectivity, the quality of surrounding infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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"Bengaluru Metro’s 7.5 km Pink Line extension opens up new opportunities to improve connectivity and economic efficiency along an established corridor. The stretch serves mature residential markets and key social infrastructure, including educational and healthcare institutions. Better public transport can improve accessibility and reduce dependence on private vehicles," said Gaurav Lal, Executive Director ‑ Strategic Initiatives and Branch Head (Bengaluru), Knight Frank India.

"Once the entire 21.25 km Pink Line becomes operational, its north-south connectivity between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara will strengthen cross-city mobility, linking southern residential neighbourhoods with central Bengaluru and northern employment and commercial corridors. This wider integration could expand employment catchments, improve access to opportunities and ease pressure on the city's roads, a pressing need. It could also provide a much-needed impetus to commercial absorption and project planning in a market where infrastructure constraints have often limited the benefits of its strong employee catchment," Lal said.

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“Metro connectivity is increasingly influencing homebuyers’ decisions and the overall value of residential locations. Over time, this can translate into stronger residential demand, improved rental prospects and greater potential for capital appreciation," said Navin Dhanuka, Director of Bengaluru-based ArisUnitern Real Estate Solutions.

"However, the extent of this impact will depend on factors such as proximity to metro stations, last-mile connectivity, the quality of surrounding infrastructure and the overall development ecosystem. As Bengaluru’s metro network continues to expand, connectivity will increasingly shape residential preferences and play a pivotal role in determining the long-term attractiveness and value of real estate micro-markets," Dhanuka said.

Also Read: Pune Metro Pink Line: Real estate along Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor poised for growth

Metro route

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The new section of Namma Metro will open to the public at 6 am on November 14. The launch will take Bengaluru's operational Metro network to 103.6 km, making it India's second-largest Metro network after Delhi.

The elevated 7.5-km section will run from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, covering the stretch through Suddaguntepalya. It is expected to connect with the Electronic City line at Jayadeva station.

The 7.5-km elevated section is part of the larger 21.26-km Pink Line corridor, which will eventually connect Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru to Nagawara in the north.

The complete corridor will comprise 18 stations, including 12 underground stations. The underground section, extending from Tavarekere towards Nagawara, is targeted for completion in 2027.

Also Read: PM Modi flags off Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line, undertakes ride with CM Shivakumar

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Once fully operational, the Pink Line is expected to provide connectivity to several important locations, including Dairy Circle, MG Road, Shivaji Nagar, Cantonment and Nagawara. It will also improve access to key commercial and employment destinations in the city.