Pune Metro Pink Line: Real estate along Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor poised for growth

The inauguration of Pune Metro's Pink Line, connecting the Hinjewadi IT hub with Shivajinagar, marks an important milestone in the city's urban mobility journey. Beyond easing daily commute and addressing traffic congestion along one of Pune's busiest routes, the 23-km corridor could also reshape the city's residential and commercial real estate landscape. Pune Metro's 23-km Pink Line connecting Hinjewadi IT hub with Shivajinagar is expected to ease commuting, reduce traffic congestion and boost real estate demand along the corridor. (Representational photo) (HT File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivajinagar (District Court)-Hinjawadi (Maan) Metro corridor on November 3. Built at a cost of more than ₹8,300 crore, the project is expected to strengthen connectivity between Pune's western residential neighbourhoods, its central business districts and the prominent IT employment hub of Hinjewadi.

For the real estate market, the immediate beneficiaries are likely to be localities along the corridor, including Hinjewadi, Wakad, Baner, Balewadi and Aundh. These neighbourhoods have witnessed substantial residential development over the years, but traffic congestion and lengthy commuting times have remained persistent concerns.

The operationalisation of the metro could change that equation. However, the extent of the real estate impact will depend on the proximity of individual projects to stations, last-mile connectivity, and the quality of surrounding infrastructure. While properties within walking distance of stations could command a premium, projects requiring lengthy feeder journeys may see a more limited benefit, say real estate experts.

West Pune: The biggest beneficiary? According to Prashant Thakur, executive director and head of research and advisory at ANAROCK Group, the most immediate impact is likely to be felt along the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor, particularly in Hinjewadi, Wakad, Baner, Balewadi and Aundh.

The western belt is already one of Pune's most active residential markets. ANAROCK data for Q1 2026 shows that the West zone, comprising Hinjewadi, Wakad and Baner, accounted for 34% of the city's new residential launches and 32% of sales, making it Pune's largest zone for new supply. The metro could further strengthen the appeal of this market by improving access to employment centres and reducing the uncertainty associated with daily road commutes.

"Prices around transit projects can rise anywhere between 10-20%, but again, it depends on the exact location," Thakur said, adding that the impact would vary according to individual projects' alignment and proximity to metro stations.

However, he cautioned against expecting a uniform price increase across the corridor. Pune's homebuyers are discerning, and there are limits to how much any single infrastructure development can influence property values.

Will the metro's operationalisation trigger a fresh price rally? While the inauguration is an important milestone, a sharp and immediate increase in property prices is not inevitable. The metro project has been in the making for several years, and some of the anticipated connectivity benefits may already have been factored into property valuations.

Anil Pharande, chairman of Pharande Spaces, said that projects within walking distance of, or a short feeder-ride from, a metro station would be better positioned to benefit from the improved connectivity.

"Once the line begins to carry traffic regularly, employees of IT parks may reconsider where to buy or rent homes. Needless to say, it will be a literal heaven-sent for Hinjewadi, whose chronic traffic woes have justly become a target for outrage and despair," he said.

On the possibility of property prices increasing, Pharande said prices could firm up, but it would be premature for any responsible developer to predict a specific percentage of appreciation. "Some of the expectations are already factored into current prices. In Pune, homebuyer preference is invariably driven by reliable connectivity, and connectivity is usually a cumulative process rather than a single event," he said.

Projects with convenient station access, good internal roads and clear possession timelines, particularly those developed by reputed builders with a track record of timely delivery, are likely to gain the most. Conversely, projects where commuters still have to undertake a lengthy onward journey after getting off the metro may see limited benefits, he said

Could the Pink Line lead to more luxury housing launches? The improved connectivity could also influence developers' launch strategies, particularly in Pune's western residential belt. However, Pharande believes luxury housing developers will remain selective. Premium residential developments are already well-established in Baner, Balewadi, and the larger western corridor. For luxury homebuyers, however, transport connectivity is only one consideration. Access to good schools, retail destinations, open spaces and a well-developed neighbourhood also plays an important role.

"Luxury towers in townships and gated communities with such amenities either within or close to their premises will draw a major share of the positive fallout," he said.

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Thakur said that the improved connectivity should contribute to that premium pipeline, but the mid-premium segment will drive much of the actual demand and supply. In Q3 2026, more than 51% of Pune’s approximately 18,730 new units were priced between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore. The ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.5 crore segment has seen its share in Pune’s launches double from 5% to 10% in 2025. Some select projects will always find buyers, even at prices above the city average, he said.

A phased opening, with benefits unfolding over time The Pink Line's inauguration does not mean that all stations will become operational immediately. Passenger services are scheduled to begin on November 4, initially covering 17 of the corridor's 23 stations, with the remaining stations expected to open by January 2027. This phased opening means that the benefits will not be distributed uniformly across the corridor from day one. Areas close to operational stations could see an earlier response, while locations dependent on stations that are yet to open may have to wait, said experts.

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