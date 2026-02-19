Property registrations in the Pune real estate market dip by 17% YoY in January 2026

Property registrations in Pune's real estate market fell by 17% on a Year-On-Year (YoY) basis in January 2026, to 14,527 from 17,449 during the same period last year. On the other hand, stamp duty collections during the same period fell by five per cent to ₹609 crore in January 2026 compared to ₹638 crore during the same period last year, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Maharashtra. Pune real estate: Property registrations dip by 17% YoY and stamp duty by 5% in January 2026. (Picture for representational purposes only (Gemini Generated Photo )

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, both property registrations and stamp duty collections increased. In December 2025, the Pune real estate market registered 12,079 property registrations, and stamp duty collection stood at ₹444 crore, according to a Knight Frank India report.

Demand shifts towards higher-value homes According to the report, properties priced up to ₹1 crore continued to account for the majority of registrations, with their combined share moderated to 82 per cent in January 2026. However, this distribution of ticket sizes indicates a shift towards higher-value homes. ₹50 lakh – ₹1 crore and ₹1 crore – ₹2.5 crore categories gained traction, with their shares rising to 29 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

“Pune’s residential market has started 2026 on a measured note, with over 14,500 property registrations and ₹609 crore in stamp duty collections in January. While registrations moderated YoY, the relatively lower decline in revenue reflects continued momentum in higher ticket-size transactions. On a sequential basis, the sharp rebound in both registrations and collections signals renewed buying activity after the year-end slowdown," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman, and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"The shift toward mid and premium segments, along with steady demand for larger homes, indicates that end-user confidence remains intact even as volumes normalise from last year’s elevated base," Baijal said.

Higher demand for larger apartments sustains According to the report, the distribution of home sizes in January 2026 remained largely steady with minor shifts across segments. The share of units under 500 sq ft declined from 26 per cent in January 2025 to 23 per cent. The 500–800 sq ft category continued to dominate the market, inching up from 45 per cent in January 2025 to 46 per cent in January 2026.

The report said that homes with larger configurations saw a modest rise, with both the 800–1,000 sq ft and 1,000–2,000 sq ft segments increasing by one percentage point each to 14 per cent. The share of homes above 2,000 sq ft remained stable at three per cent. Overall, demand patterns indicate stability, with a slight inclination toward larger unit sizes.

In January 2026, Central Pune, which includes Haveli Taluka, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), maintained its lead in residential transactions, accounting for 67% of the market. West Pune, including Mawal, Mulshi, and Velhe, held the second-largest share at 16%, while North, South, and East Pune collectively accounted for 16% of transactions during the same period.