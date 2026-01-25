Rakesh Roshan sells a 1.09-hectare Pune land parcel for ₹15 crore

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, has sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune district for ₹15 crore, registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, showed. Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, has sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune district for ₹15 crore. (File)

The Deed of Conveyance between Rakesh Roshan and CP Lands LLP was registered on December 26, 2025, the documents showed.

The land parcel is located in Lohegaon village, Haveli taluka, Pune district. A stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore was paid on the transaction, the documents showed.

Neither Rakesh Roshan nor CP Lands LLP could be reached for comment.

Roshan family’s property transactions in 2025 The Roshan family has been actively involved in multiple property transactions in 2025.

In November 2025, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, together purchased 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

In another transaction the same month, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan), purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, had purchased two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan sell three apartments in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹6.75 crore

In May 2025, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, sold three residential apartments in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹6.75 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. The documents showed that the three apartments measure close to 2,000 sq ft and are located in two different buildings.

In the first transaction, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1,025 sq ft apartment in the Veejays Niwas CHS Limited building in Andheri West. The property, along with two parking spaces, was sold to Sonali Ajmera for Rs. 3.75 crore. The transaction was registered on May 25 involving a stamp duty payment of Rs. 18.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, documents show.

In the second transaction, Rakesh Roshan sold a 625 sq ft apartment in the Raheja Classique building in Andheri West for Rs. 2.20 crore to three individuals: Jeevan Bhavanani, Shilpa Wadhwani, and Gaurav Wadhwani. The transaction was registered on May 17, and stamp duty of Rs. 13.20 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000 were paid.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan rents out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon for ₹5.62 lakh per month

In January 2025, Hrithik Roshan rented a 2,727 sq ft commercial space owned by him in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan renews lease for his office space in Pune’s Kharadi at ₹6.08 lakh per month

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix in February 2025, Hrithik Roshan was in the news for renewing the rental agreement for a 9,209 sq ft commercial space in Pune's Kharadi area for a monthly rent of ₹6.08 lakh.

Rakesh Roshan Nagrath is a Bollywood film producer, director and screenwriter. As a filmmaker, his work includes the revenge drama-thriller Khoon Bhari Maang, the science fiction film Koi Mil Gaya and its sequels, and the Krrish film series.

Also Read: MMR, Bengaluru, Pune lead with 126 land deals across India in 2025; residential projects take the largest pie