BP Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd leases 10.4 lakh sq ft office space in Pune for ₹1258 cr total rent for 10 years

BP Business Solutions India Private Limited has leased over 10.4 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune’s Kharadi micro-market for a total rent of ₹1258 crore for 10 years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. BP Business Solutions India leased 10.4 lakh sq ft in Pune’s Kharadi for ₹1,258 crore over 10 years, according to documents accessed by Propstack.(Representational Image) (Unsplash )

The office space is located at Gera Commerzone R2, Building 4, and has been leased from KRC Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited. The document showed the transaction commenced on April 7, 2025. It said the transaction was charged at ₹82 per sq ft per month rent, or ₹8.53 crore rent per month.

According to the lease details, the deal covers a chargeable area of 10,40,542 sq ft and a carpet area of 7,49,190 sq ft. The space spans across six podium levels and 12 office floors, indicating a large-scale, campus-style occupancy, the documents showed.

The lease is for 10 years, and the company paid a security deposit of ₹51.20 crore. The agreement also stated that it would increase by 4.5% annually, the documents showed.

Kharadi has emerged as one of Pune’s most sought-after office corridors, driven by strong demand from global capability centres (GCCs), IT/ITeS firms, and multinational occupiers.

A list of questions has been sent to BP Business Solutions and KRC Infrastructure and Projects. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Also Read: WeWork leases 2 lakh sq ft office space in Pune’s Wakad for over ₹161 cr

Previous transactions of commercial office space in the Pune real estate market In April, WeWork leased 2 lakh sq ft of commercial office space in Pune’s Wakad area for a total rent of over ₹161 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. The documents show that the space was taken in the Phoenix Millennium Tower-3 building, with the lease commencing on January 1, 2026. The space spans the 13th to 17th floors; the 13th, 14th, and 15th floors are leased for 10 years, while the 16th and 17th floors are leased for 5 years.

In March 2026, Welspun Enterprises Ltd had leased 4.5 lakh sq ft of commercial office space in Radius IT Park in Pune's Hinjewadi for over ₹82 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

According to the documents, the space was leased for 5 years, commencing on April 1, 2026, and expiring on March 31, 2031. The documents show that the space was leased from Indo Global Soft Solutions and Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Recently, Maersk Global Service Centres (India) Pvt Ltd leased 1.93 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for 10 years at a monthly rent of ₹1.45 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

BMW also expanded its Pune footprint by leasing an additional 1.35 lakh sq ft logistics facility from ESR Pune Industrial Park Private Limited at a monthly rent of ₹53.19 lakh for a tenure of 7 years and 5 months, documents accessed by Propstack showed.



Also Read: Mortgage Technology leases 1.93 lakh sq ft space for GCC in Pune's Magarpatta Cyber City for a total rent of ₹217 cr

In November 2025, Nice Interactive Solutions India Private Limited leased around 1.63 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune’s Hinjewadi area for a total rent of over ₹44 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

US-based Mortgage Technology's Indian subsidiary, ICE MT India Private Limited, leased 1.93 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune's Magarpatta Cyber City to set up its Global Capability Centre (GCC) for a total rent of ₹217 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The documents show the space was leased from Axis Max Life Insurance Limited for nine years. The company took space measuring 1.54 lakh sq ft of carpet area and 1.93 lakh sq ft of chargeable area in Tower S3, Magarpatta Cybercity.