Bengaluru tenant turns to Reddit after landlord asks her to vacate 5 months into lease: Is early eviction ‘normal’?

From ‘my son is returning and needs the house’ to plans to sell the property, steep rent hikes and demands for higher security deposits, Bengaluru tenants say landlords have a range of reasons for asking existing occupants to leave at short notice, often when rents in the neighbourhood have moved up.

A Bengaluru tenant who was asked to vacate just five months into an 11-month rental agreement turned to Reddit for advice after the landlord said the apartment was being put up for sale. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image)

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A recent case in Bengaluru highlights the uncertainty tenants can face when a landlord decides to sell a property midway through the rental term. A tenant who was asked to vacate just five months into an 11-month rental agreement turned to Reddit for advice after the landlord said the apartment was being put up for sale.

The tenant said she and her flatmate moved into a 2BHK in April 2026 under an agreement valid until March 31, 2027. They pay ₹13,500 a month and had paid a ₹40,000 security deposit.

According to the tenant, the landlord has now asked them to vacate with one month's notice because the landlord wants to sell the apartment. For the tenant, the issue is not simply about finding another home. Having moved in only five months earlier, she said an early exit would mean additional relocation costs, the inconvenience of moving again and uncertainty over the security deposit.

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{{^usCountry}} The tenant said the rental agreement itself contains a clause allowing termination with one month's notice. However, she questioned whether the landlord could require them to leave so soon, even though the agreement runs until March 2027. She also asked whether they could seek compensation for the expenses involved in moving out early, including relocation costs and household purchases, and whether the landlord could deduct any amount from the security deposit beyond legitimate dues or damages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tenant said the rental agreement itself contains a clause allowing termination with one month's notice. However, she questioned whether the landlord could require them to leave so soon, even though the agreement runs until March 2027. She also asked whether they could seek compensation for the expenses involved in moving out early, including relocation costs and household purchases, and whether the landlord could deduct any amount from the security deposit beyond legitimate dues or damages. {{/usCountry}}

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“I moved into a 2BHK in Bangalore with another flatmate (she has been here since past 3 years) in April 2026. We signed an 11-month rental agreement that runs from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

Our rent is ₹13500/month and we paid a ₹40,000 security deposit.

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The owner has now decided that they want to sell the flat and has told us that we will need to vacate with one month's notice.

I checked our rental agreement, and there is a clause that specifically says. So I understand that this is actually mentioned in our agreement.”

A tenant in Bengaluru has turned to Reddit for advice after her landlord asked her to vacate with one month's notice, saying the apartment is being sold.

What Reddit users said

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One Reddit user speculated that the landlord may be planning to re-let the property at a higher rent rather than sell it. The user also pointed out that if the agreement specifically provides for termination with one month's notice, the landlord may rely on that clause.

Also Read: Bengaluru landlord cancels rental deal after taking token money; tenant left ‘scrambling for a place to stay’

Another Redditor took a different view, saying that such clauses may not necessarily make it easy for a landlord to force a tenant out immediately, particularly when the landlord, rather than the tenant, is choosing to end the arrangement. The user suggested negotiating for more time to find another suitable home and explaining the financial and practical inconvenience caused by the early move.

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A Redditor who said they had been on the other side of a similar situation shared their experience of asking a tenant to vacate before the end of the rental term. Although the agreement provided for one month's notice, the tenant eventually took about four months to move out. According to the Redditor, the landlord did not find it practical to force the tenant out sooner.

Another user advised the tenant to negotiate the security deposit, noting that the landlord might be willing to reduce deductions because the early move was at the owner's request. However, the user did not expect the landlord to compensate the tenant for relocation expenses, particularly since the agreement provided for one month's notice.

Also Read: Bengaluru tenant shocked by rental terms: 30 days’ rent for painting, security deposit refund after a month and more

This is what legal experts have to say

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A landlord can generally increase the rent during the agreed tenure only if the agreement contains a provision permitting such a hike, for example, a specified increase after 11 months or an annual revision by mutual consent. In the absence of such a clause, a tenant would generally not be required to accept a unilateral rent increase, say experts.

Amitraj Kaushal, advocate at the Supreme Court of India, told Hindustan Times Real Estate that a landlord cannot simply raise the rent or ask a tenant to vacate overnight. “If there is a registered rental agreement, its terms on rent revision and notice period are binding on both sides, and any change must follow what is written there,” he said.

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Even without a formal agreement, most state rent control laws require a landlord to give reasonable notice before eviction, and rent hikes cannot be arbitrary if a lease term is still running. Tenants do have legal protection here; the mistake most people make is not knowing their agreement well enough or assuming verbal promises carry no weight, when they sometimes do, he added.