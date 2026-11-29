The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) directed a developer of a Mumbai real estate project to deduct only 2% of the flat’s total consideration, instead of the 10% it sought to forfeit, after a homebuyer cancelled the booking. The homebuyer had sought cancellation after being allotted an apartment in the annual lottery conducted by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

MahaRERA directed a developer of a Mumbai real estate project to deduct only 2% of the flat’s total consideration instead of the 10% it sought to forfeit after a homebuyer cancelled the booking. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo ) more less

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MahaRERA noted the homebuyer's contention that he was allotted a flat in the MHADA lottery and consequently wanted to withdraw from the booking. The homebuyer alleged the developer was forfeiting 10% and should only deduct 2% of the total consideration amount, citing MahaRERA's 2022 order.

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"Considering the above facts and object of the said Act is to protect interest of consumer though the claim of the refund from this case is not governed by any specific provision of the said Act considering the object of the said Act, in my opinion, forfeiting the 10% of the total consideration amount does not hold good," the MahaRERA said in its order.

Also Read: MahaRERA orders Mumbai developer to refund homebuyers over ‘failure to provide promised' 4-ft balcony

The case

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{{^usCountry}} The case concerned a homebuyer who booked a flat in Mumbai for ₹81.18 lakh, of which the homebuyer had paid ₹16.01 lakh to the developer. The homebuyer had also submitted a cheque of ₹5.29 lakh, which the developer did not deposit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case concerned a homebuyer who booked a flat in Mumbai for ₹81.18 lakh, of which the homebuyer had paid ₹16.01 lakh to the developer. The homebuyer had also submitted a cheque of ₹5.29 lakh, which the developer did not deposit. {{/usCountry}}

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However, according to the homebuyer, in July 2024, he applied for a residential unit with MHADA under its lottery scheme. After the lottery results were announced in October 2024, the homebuyer was allotted a house and decided to cancel the booking wit the private developer.

However, the homebuyer alleged that the developer proposed deducting 10% of the total consideration amount as a cancellation charge. The homebuyer subsequently approached MahaRERA.

Also Read: MahaRERA rejects developer's plea to cancel flat deal over delayed payments after Pune homebuyer cites family medical emergencies

Developer's defence

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The developer contended that the cancellation was voluntary and arose from the homebuyer's personal and financial circumstances, rather than any default, delay in construction or deficiency in service on the promoter's part.

The developer argued that he was entitled to forfeit 10% of the total consideration, amounting to approximately ₹8.11 lakh, as liquidated damages and administrative charges. The developer also cited expenses incurred towards marketing and the loss of opportunity resulting from the withdrawal of the flat from its inventory.

“As per the executed and binding Terms and Conditions of Allotment, the Promoter is entitled to retain a specified percentage as earnest money/liquidated damages: This forfeiture is essential to indemnify the Promoter against administrative overheads, marketing costs, and the ‘loss of opportunity’ resulting from the withdrawal of the unit from the active inventory during the subsistence of the booking," the developer told MahaRERA.

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“In the event of a unilateral cancellation by the Allottee, the developer is contractually entitled to forfeit 10% of the total consideration value as liquidated damages and administrative charges. The Agreement Value, as reflected in the cost sheet, is ₹81.18 lakh Consequently, the 10% forfeiture amount equates to approximately ₹8.11 lakh," the developer told MahaRERA.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2027 to offer over 2,000 affordable homes in Mumbai: CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal

MahaRERA's verdict

According to MahaRERA, forfeiture of 10% of the total consideration was not good, considering the objective of the RERA Act to protect consumer interests. It referred to Regulation 39 of the MahaRERA General Regulations, 2017, which preserves the authority's inherent powers to pass orders necessary 'to meet the ends of justice or prevent abuse of its process.'

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The MahaRERA said its 2024 order permits the developer to forfeit 2% amount in case of any cancellation done by the buyer.

"In the present case, admittedly the homebuyer has cancelled the booking after 60 days of the booking and hence, as per the Order 60/2024, the developer is entitled to deduct 2% of the total cost of the flat, which comes to ₹1.62 lakh and refund the remaining amount to the homebuyer. The developer is also required to return the uncashed cheque to the developer," the MahaRERA said in its order.