The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) directed a Mumbai developer to refund over ₹38 lakh to two sets of homebuyers who alleged that promised balcony and deck areas were removed from the plans of its residential project in Jogeshwari East area of Mumbai. Mumbai real estate: MahaRERA orders Mumbai developer to refund homebuyers over ‘failure’ to provide promised 4-ft balcony in project located at Jogeshwari. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo ) more

According to the real estate regulator, the developer had modified project plans and the promised amenities were no longer part of the flats originally agreed to be purchased. It rejected the developer’s contention that the changes had been made with buyers’ consent in one of the cases, observing that documentary evidence of such consent had not been produced.

The MahaRERA directed the developers to refund the money paid by the homebuyers along with interest at the State Bank of India’s highest Marginal Cost of Lending Rate plus 2% per annum.

The case In the first case, two homebuyers had jointly booked two adjoining flats in the project named Gyan Gold Crest in Jogeshwari on December 24, 2023. Each flat was priced at ₹82.31 lakh, taking the total consideration to approximately ₹1.64 crore.

The homebuyers said the project brochure showed a four-foot sun deck and that they had booked the flats relying on the representation that they would have balcony space. They alleged that after the developer changed the plans, the promised feature was not provided. The duo sought cancellation and refund of the ₹17.32 lakh paid as booking amount, and alleged that the developer had offered to refund only ₹5 lakh, claiming the balance was liable to be forfeited.

In another complaint, the homebuyers had booked a flat in the same building and registered an Agreement for Sale dated February 12, 2024, for ₹84.33 lakh. They said the brochure and agreement referred to a four-foot deck or patio area, which was to be provided without additional charge.

However, later they alleged that the developer subsequently informed them that the balcony/deck would no longer be available, the building’s height would increase and their allotment would shift to another floor. Subsequently, the buyers sought cancellation and refund of the ₹21.08 lakh paid.

The homebuyers alleged that the developer contended that the homebuyers were obligated to pay the balance consideration under the Agreement for Sale.

Citing non-payment of the remaining consideration, the homebuyers alleged that the developer terminated the agreement through a notice dated January 31, 2025, and stated that the ₹21.08 lakh paid by the buyers would be forfeited under Clause 4 of the agreement.

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Developer’s defence The developer contended in the first complaint that marketing brochures are illustrative and subject to change, as explicitly stated in the disclaimer therein.

According to the developer, as the withdrawal is neither due to the Promoter's default nor project delays, it constitutes a unilateral and voluntary cancellation.

“The developer is therefore entitled to deduct 10% of the total sale consideration, third-party brokerage commissions and pro-rata lead generation and conversion expenses incurred for the units, as these are unrecoverable costs,” the developer told MahaRERA.

In the other complaint, the developer said the modifications had been undertaken with the consent of the buyers and in accordance with approvals from the competent authorities. It also argued that the buyers had failed to pay subsequent instalments and that the agreement was terminated on account of payment defaults.

"The internal modifications carried out in the subject unit were executed exclusively at the express behest, specific instructions, and personal predilections of the Complainant. The developer, acting in utmost good faith and as a gesture of professional cooperation, diverted its architectural resources and labor to accommodate these bespoke internal variations, the developer told MahaRERA.

According to the developer, the homebuyer expressed the intent to secure a home loan for the balance payment. However, the buyer failed to finalise the loan process or provide proof of sanctioned funds, leading to a delay in the 2nd instalments.

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MahaRERA's verdict The MahaRERA in its order dated November 16, 2026 said that the brochure in the first complaint clearly showed a four-foot sun deck and that the developer had admitted modifying the plans. It held that buyers had invested based on the representation and were entitled to a refund under Section 12 of RERA.

"The developer indirectly admits to have modified the plans by taking amended sanctioned plans from the concerned authorities and further contends that the marketing brochures are illustrative and subject to change, as explicitly stated in the disclaimer therein, which in a way is admission by the developer to have modified the plan of the said project as shown in the said brochure," the MahaRERA said in its order.

"The honebuyers have clearly maintained its stance that they had booked the said flats on the pretext of balcony and since the same was not being provided they intended to withdraw from the said project. Due to this incorrect information mentioned in the brochure, the homebuyers suffered loss and intends to withdraw from the project. As a result, in my opinion, the homebuyers are entitled to seek refund of the amount of Rs. 17.32 lakh, along with interest," the MahaRERA said.

In the case of another similar complaint, the real estate regulator said that upon perusing the pleadings of the parties, it is seen that the homebuyers cancelled the booking on account of changes in the flat's layout, and the developer contends that they terminated because of non-payment of consideration.

"It is further seen that the developer indirectly admits to the changes but contend that the changes were undertaken in pursuance of oral/written consent of the homebuyer and also in pursuance of necessary approvals of the concerned authority and hence, the said modification fall under Section 14(2) provision. When the homebuyers are denying having given any consent to the developer, it was incumbent on the developer to prove that such consent was indeed taken by the Respondents, however, the same has not been done by the developer," the MahaRERA said.

The MahaRERA said that the termination by the developer on the ground of non-payment of consideration and/or forfeiture under Clause 4 of the said Agreement does not hold good.

"In my opinion, admittedly, the developer modified the sanctioned plan shown to the homebuyer at the time of executing the said Agreement as a result of which the flat agreed to be purchased alongwith promised amenities has changed and currently is not being able to handed over to the homebuyer as a result, in a way the said Agreement has become infructuous," the MahaRERA said.

The MahaRERA directed the developer to refund both sets of buyers within 30 days, with interest at SBI’s highest MCLR plus 2% per annum from the respective payment dates until realisation.

An email query was sent to the developer. The story will be updated if a response is received. The homebuyers could not be reached for comment.

What homebuyers should keep in mind? According to legal experts, once a developer promises a certain specification and layout in its disclosures, it cannot subsequently change these details without obtaining the prior consent of that particular buyer.

"Once a developer discloses the sanctioned plans, layout plans, specifications, fixtures, fittings, amenities and common areas to a purchaser, and the purchaser agrees to buy the flat, the promoter cannot subsequently change these details without obtaining the prior consent of that particular buyer," said Trupti Daphtary, an advocate and solicitor based in Mumbai.

"Also, this consent must be an informed consent. A blanket or general consent obtained from the buyer may not be treated as valid consent for subsequent alterations under Section 14 of RERA. It must be noted that minor additions or alterations as provided in the Act can be made by the developer. Therefore, if a buyer files a complaint before MahaRERA alleging violation of Section 14, the nature and effect of the alteration would be crucial in determining whether the allottee is entitled to the reliefs claimed," Daphtary said.