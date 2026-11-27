A content creator has sparked debate online after sharing a post claiming that she reverse-engineered Blinkit’s app. She alleged that the online shopping platform checks installed apps, Wi-Fi names, locations, and users' battery levels, among other things. Blinkit’s Android team responded to the Instagram post, stating those checks serve technical and accessibility purposes. A content creator claimed that she reverse-engineered the Blinkit app. (Instagram/@berispills) more

What did the woman claim? Anika Beri, whose Instagram bio says she breaks down different apps, posted the Blinkit-related video. “I decompiled the Blinkit app. Its code can guess your age, who you live with and how desperate you are for that order,” she claimed.

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Beri claimed she examined the app's code and said it can infer a user's age, household makeup, and how urgently they want an order. Second, she also claimed the app logs font size, zoom level, and screen reader use to identify older users, alleging that parents using large text are less likely to compare prices and more likely to stick with default selections.

Third, she claimed Blinkit backs up a single file that carries login access to a new phone without requiring a one-time password. Fourth, she alleged that the app pairs a Wi-Fi name with a real location on every order, claiming that a network name can identify a home and link family accounts for retargeting.

Further, Beri alleged that the app tracks battery levels, arguing low battery makes users less likely to wait and compare.

“It can guess your age, who you live with and how desperate you are for that order for context,” she said in a video.