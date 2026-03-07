Freelancer claims Indian client sent ₹10 lakh notice despite completing project: ‘Your goodwill becomes their weapon’

A freelancer recently opened up about receiving a ₹10 lakh legal notice for “non-compliance”, even though he claims he completed the entire project and delivered additional work beyond the agreed scope. Tomar alleged that the client kept adding new features during the project. (@Hartdrawss/X)

The X post has sparked conversation online about the challenges freelancers sometimes face in the Indian market.

The founder of Dream Launch Studio, Harshil Tomar, who is also a freelancer, said he had signed a contract for an ERP project worth several lakhs.

Freelancer calls industry toxic: According to him, the scope of the project was clearly defined in the agreement. He added that he delivered 100 percent of the work that was originally promised.

“This is the TOXIC Indian freelance industry,” the caption of the post reads.

However, Tomar alleged that the client kept adding new features during the project. Each time a new request came up, the client reportedly said that the feature had already been discussed on the first day.

Instead of refusing the requests, Tomar said he continued working and decided to complete the additional tasks in good faith. Over time, he claimed he ended up building nearly 40 percent more features than what had originally been agreed.

The project lasted around six months. During this time, he said he consistently over-delivered in an effort to keep the client satisfied and ensure the project moved forward smoothly.

Despite this, he said he later received a legal notice demanding a ₹10 lakh penalty for “non-compliance”.

Shares legal notice: In his post, Tomar described the situation as an example of what he called the “toxic” side of the Indian freelance industry.

He claimed that some clients sign a project scope but ignore it once the work begins, adding new demands and insisting that those requests were always part of the original deal.

“They sign a scope, ignore it the moment work starts, gaslight you into believing their new demands were ‘always part of the deal,’ and then threaten you when you can't keep up. Your goodwill becomes their weapon,” the post adds.

In his post, Tomar also shared a screenshot of the legal notice he received. The notice stated: “Due to the prolonged delay in delivering the agreed project, a penalty of ₹10,00,000 has already been imposed on you for non-compliance with the agreed timeline.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.