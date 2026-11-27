Bengaluru, A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to the Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's residence and Vidhana Soudha after booking an auto-rickshaw through a ride-hailing app, police said on Friday. Man arrested for hoax bomb threat to CM's residence, Vidhana Soudha' more

The accused identified as Karthik R is a resident of Balajinagar in Byadarahalli, they said.

The threat was made on November 5, police said, adding that the accused appeared to be "mentally unsound".

An FIR was registered against the man on November 7 under sections 351 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint by an auto-rickshaw driver at Sadashivangar police station here, they added.

According to the FIR, the 26-year-old auto-rickshaw driver received a booking through a ride-hailing app around 7.20 pm on November 5. The customer, identified as Karthik, had booked a ride from Palace Nagar to Kenchanahalli in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The driver followed the map to the pick-up location and called the customer on the provided number. When he asked where the customer was, the person allegedly told him he was inside the chief minister's residence and asked him to hand over the phone to someone at the gate, saying he would provide the address.

The driver then approached a police officer standing near a barricade and handed over his phone. After speaking to the caller, the police officer checked the auto-rickshaw, the complaint stated.

When the driver asked why his vehicle was being checked, the police officer informed him that the caller had threatened to plant bombs at the CM's residence and Vidhana Soudha and trigger a blast when the chief minister's convoy was passing, police said.

The driver told the police that the person had booked his auto-rickshaw through the appl and that he had come to pick him up. He also showed the booking message and said he did not know the person, according to the complaint.

The driver could not immediately lodge a complaint as he had to attend to an unwell relative. He later appeared at the police station on November 7 and lodged a complaint, following which the accused was arrested the same day, police added.

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