WhatsApp is preparing to let users purchase and activate travel eSIMs directly through the app, allowing them to stay connected abroad while continuing to use their existing phone number, the Meta-owned platform’s CEO Kunal Shah announced on Thursday. Jio is among the partners named by the company, WhatsApp said in a blog post. WhatsApp said the service would be introduced in select countries “soon”. (Pexels/Representational Image) more

“What if WhatsApp could work anywhere you go in the world without any struggle. Starting our early explorations around eSIMs so that you can continue sending those stickers without any interruptions. WAnderlust. Inviting partners everywhere to join us in this important mission,” he wrote in a social media post.

WhatsApp says working with eSIM providers In a separate blog post, WhatsApp said it was collaborating with eSIM providers and telecom partners, including Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications, Verizon and others, to make it “even easier to connect when travelling”.

The platform said the service would be introduced in select countries “soon”, adding, “you’ll see it right in the app when it’s available for you.”

“It’ll be as effortless as sending a message. That way, when you land, you can keep using WhatsApp on your same phone number as you normally would without having to find the closest airport kiosk to buy a local SIM card, hunt for a cafe with Wi-FI or rack up roaming charges,” the post read.

Schedule message feature WhatsApp also began rolling out a message scheduling feature globally for Android and iOS users on Wednesday, allowing them to set a time for messages to be sent in individual and group chats.

Users will be able to schedule messages to be delivered between 10 minutes and 14 days after they are composed.

In a blog post titled “Say it at the right time with scheduled messages”, WhatsApp said the feature had been among its “most requested features”.

“To schedule a message, press and hold the send button and pick the date and time you want it to arrive,” the post added.