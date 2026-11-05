Almost two months after launching its OC amnesty scheme for Mumbai housing societies, the Mumbai Civic Body also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 97 applications, with only four submitting the required documents. Owing to the lower response, the civic body plans to conduct citywide awareness programmes to encourage more societies to apply for Occupation Certificates (OCs).

What is BMC’s amnesty scheme for OCs?

Mumbai real estate: The BMC has received 97 applications, with only four submitting the required documents. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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The BMC in September 2026 rolled out amnesty scheme aiming to provide relief to thousands of housing societies in Mumbai that lack a valid Occupation Certificate (OC). Under the BMC proposal, eligible housing societies can obtain an OC by paying prescribed charges, with the amount determined by factors such as the building's type and size and the nature and extent of approvals or violations.

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The scheme is expected to benefit thousands of housing societies across Mumbai. Currently, around 12 lakh homeowners living in nearly 25,000 residential buildings in the city lack an OC. However, according to BMC officials, the criteria set by them in their current amnesty scheme will benefit around 5,000 housing societies in Mumbai city limits to obtain OC.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: BMC OC amnesty scheme: Housing societies in Mumbai need CC, IOD and developer NOC to apply for Occupancy Certificate BMC gets 97 applications {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: BMC OC amnesty scheme: Housing societies in Mumbai need CC, IOD and developer NOC to apply for Occupancy Certificate BMC gets 97 applications {{/usCountry}}

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According to BMC officials, currently 97 applications have been received where applicants have expressed interest by registering. "In total four applications are such where they have submitted the applications with all the required documents, and we will now process these files. However, in total 97 applicants have registered their interest to take benefits under the amnesty scheme," the BMC official said.

BMC plans awareness camps across the city

The BMC officials are planning to undertake awareness camps for housing societies to take benefit of the OC amnesty scheme in collaboration with apex body of real estate developers body, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and architects' apex body Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA).

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Speaking at the awareness programme organised by PEATA and NAREDCO on November 3, Sanjay Rathod, Chief Engineer of BMC's Development Plan (DP) department, which is implementing the OC amnesty scheme said, "For the first time, we have introduced an amnesty scheme under which the penalty has been reduced to zero for a period of six months. The scheme, which began on September 9, is aimed at helping more housing societies obtain deemed conveyance, as well as addressing applications from hospitals, schools and shops."

"Several societies are eligible to apply, but individual applications and requirements such as Fire NOCs have posed challenges. We have also made special provisions under AutoDCR, including allowing enclosures wherever possible. We will also conduct fairs or awareness programmes across the city for housing societies to get OC, so that people are aware of the available options and can come forward to apply," Rathod said.

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“The BMC has received a few applications so far, but the numbers remain low, partly because the scheme has only recently been launched. An initiative of this nature requires large-scale participation, particularly from housing societies that stand to benefit the most. We conducted an awareness programme on November 3, and going forward, in association with the BMC and NAREDCO, we plan to reach out to as many areas as possible to educate housing societies about the scheme and encourage them to take advantage of the available relaxations," said Architect Vilas Nagalkar Secretary and a member of PEATA.

Also Read: Mumbai's BMC to implement OC amnesty scheme for housing societies; 5 things to know

What is the eligibility criteria for BMC's OC amnesty scheme?

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To qualify, buildings must have been occupied before November 17, 2016, and possess valid Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and Commencement Certificate (CC). Residential units exceeding 80 sq metres (861 sq ft) are excluded. Predominantly residential buildings, hospitals and schools are covered, while commercial units in residential buildings may also receive OCs but without financial benefits. An NOC from the original developer or applicant is also required. The scheme does not regularise illegal construction.

5 things homeowners should know about BMC's amnesty scheme to issue occupation certificate (OC) to housing societies.

The scheme also provides concessions on penalties and charges to encourage societies to regularise eligible buildings. However, applicants must comply with applicable planning and safety requirements, including fire safety norms wherever relevant. The BMC's initiative is expected to address long-standing documentation and approval hurdles faced by housing societies, making it easier for residents to secure legal occupancy status and access benefits such as smoother property transactions and home loans.

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