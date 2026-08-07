US-Iran war impact: MahaRERA extends real estate project timelines by 4 months amid West Asia crisis, with riders

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has granted a four-month extension to real estate projects across Maharashtra, following a Central government advisory issued last week urging state RERAs to extend project timelines amid the fallout from the US-Iran war and the resulting crisis in West Asia.

MahaRERA has granted a four-month extension to real estate projects across Maharashtra, following a Central government advisory issued last week urging state RERAs to extend project timelines. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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However, MahaRERA has not given a blanket timeline extension for all real estate projects in Maharashtra. According to the order issued by MahaRERA on August 7, the extension is conditional depending on the registration date.

The MahaRERA said projects with completion dates on or after February 28, 2026 will get a four-month extension, except those registered on or after August 1, 2026.

"The registered projects whose completion dates, revised completion dates or extended completion dates fall on or after 28.02.2026, shall stand extended by four months. However, projects registered on or after 01.08.2026, shall be excluded from this extension," the MahaRERA said in its order.

According to the MahaRERA order, the extension shall be granted automatically, without requiring the promoter (developer) to submit a separate application.

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{{^usCountry}} The MahaRERA said the extension is being granted under Section 6 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which empowers the authority to extend a real estate project's registration due to Force Majeure. MoHUA’s advisory to state regulatory authorities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MahaRERA said the extension is being granted under Section 6 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which empowers the authority to extend a real estate project's registration due to Force Majeure. MoHUA’s advisory to state regulatory authorities {{/usCountry}}

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MahaRERA’s move follows an advisory issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on July 31, advising state RERAs to issue suitable common orders extending the registration and completion timelines of eligible projects by four months, instead of requiring promoters to file individual applications.

"The Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has treated the prevailing West Asia situation as War for the purpose of invocation of the Force Majeure and MoHUA has advised all Real Estate Regulatory Authorities to issue suitable common orders extending by the registration and corresponding completion timelines of registered real estate projects four months where the completion date, revised completion date or extended completion date falls on or after 28.02.2026, instead of requiring separate applications from promoters," the regulatory said.

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It should be noted that the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) also issued an order last week extending the registration validity and completion timelines of registered real estate projects by four months, citing the prevailing situation in West Asia and treating it as a ‘war’ for invoking the force majeure provisions under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Also Read: West Asia crisis: Centre directs RERAs to extend housing project deadlines by 4 months; CREDAI, NAREDCO welcome move

Real estate developers welcome the move

Real estate developers welcomed MahaRERA's decision, saying it has appropriately implemented the Central government's advisory and provided timely relief to eligible projects affected by the West Asia crisis.

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"I welcome MahaRERA's prompt implementation of the MoHUA advisory by granting an automatic four-month extension to eligible real estate projects affected by force majeure," said Hitesh Thakkar, vice president, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

"The decision will help developers complete projects without compromising on quality, safety or compliance, while protecting homebuyers' interests through timely delivery of better-quality homes. It also strengthens confidence in Maharashtra's real estate sector by ensuring transparent and uniform implementation of force majeure provisions under RERA," Thakkar said.

Also Read: West Asia crisis: Homebuyers question 4-month RERA project timeline extension, seek equal relief

Kaushal Agarwal, chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said that "MahaRERA's decision to automatically extend project registration timelines by four months for eligible developments is a pragmatic and timely measure. By recognising the prevailing geopolitical situation under the Force Majeure provisions of the Act, the Authority has adopted a balanced approach that acknowledges the exceptional circumstances affecting project execution while maintaining regulatory oversight.”

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“From homebuyers’ perspective, the order brings greater clarity and consistency by applying a uniform extension across all eligible projects instead of requiring individual applications. This reduces uncertainty around revised completion timelines and reinforces transparency in the regulatory process,” he said.