New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Real estate companies should adopt a scientific approach towards developing housing projects with provisions for green area, rainwater harvesting, water recycling and sewage treatment plant, a top official from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said.

Real estate companies should adopt a scientific approach towards developing housing projects, said D Thara, Secretary (Department of Capital Development). (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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Addressing a real estate conference organised by industry body Assocham, D Thara, Secretary (Department of Capital Development) under the ministry, also asked real estate companies to take advantage of Delhi Master Plan 2047.

She also informed that the first project has been approved under the Delhi's Land Pooling policy and hoped that more land owners will come forward to share their land for infrastructure creation.

Expressing concern over the flooding in Delhi and Gurugram during monsoon, Thara noted that real estate companies are building ₹100 crore apartments but roads are flooded.

"Why does road get flooded? If we put water and wastes from our homes on roads, then roads will be flooded and roads will be dirty," she observed.

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{{^usCountry}} The secretary acknowledged the need to improve government infrastructure, but asked real estate companies the scientific basis of their construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The secretary acknowledged the need to improve government infrastructure, but asked real estate companies the scientific basis of their construction. {{/usCountry}}

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"You cannot have buildings and roads and live in a city. You need water and water will not be there if there are no green areas," she said.

Also Read: Delhi Master Plan 2047: 40 lakh homes planned, affordable housing, 100+ floor towers and metro expansion in focus

Thara asked builders to leave green areas in the housing projects and also have provisions for water recycling, rainwater harvesting and sewage treatment plant (STP).

The secretary noted that the RWAs (residents welfare societies) does not have capabilities to manage sewage treatment plants (STPs).

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She suggested that the real estate industry should set up a dedicated company to manage STPs with the help of engineering graduates.

The secretary also asked the industry to focus on using green construction materials in their projects. All industry bodies should join hands to set up research wings for innovation of such products.

"Somehow, we are not having that scientific temperament to our work. And you ask government to do everything. Is it possible for government to do everything? Government is not god," Thara told builders.

The secretary urged the realty players to "work on water, building materials, safety and your ecosystem responsibility".

On the Delhi Master Plan 2047, she assured the industry that the ministry is open to listening to their problems, if any, and also addressing those.

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Last month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal unveiled the Delhi Master Plan 2047 (MPD-2047) and said it will prove to be a milestone in shaping the future of the national capital.

The master plan envisages the development of about 40 lakh new affordable housing units.