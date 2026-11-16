Retail leasing rises 5.6% to 9.36 million sq ft in Jan-Sept 2026; Delhi-NCR leads with 26% share: JLL India

Retail leasing across seven Indian cities touched 9.36 million sq ft in January-September 2026, registering a 5.6% year-on-year increase over the 8.86 million sq ft recorded in the corresponding period last year. This was the strongest nine-month leasing performance in the past four years, according to a report by JLL India.

Retailers increasingly turned to high streets to meet expansion needs amid limited new mall supply, although their share of gross leasing declined to 46.3% in January-September 2026 from 50.4% a year earlier, a report by JLL India has said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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Delhi-NCR emerged as the leading market, accounting for 26% of gross leasing, followed by Mumbai (25%) and Bengaluru (21%). Together, the three markets contributed approximately 72% of the country's total leasing activity, it noted.

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Domestic retailers continued to dominate leasing volumes, although international brands stepped up their expansion. As many as 24 international retailers entered the Indian market in 2026, reflecting continued interest despite global uncertainties. Fashion and apparel was the largest contributor to leasing activity, accounting for 31% of the total, followed by food and beverage (18%) and entertainment (15%).

With limited new retail supply in recent years, retailers increasingly turned to high streets to meet their immediate expansion requirements. High streets accounted for 46.3% of gross leasing in the first nine months of 2026, down from 50.4% in the corresponding period last year.

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{{^usCountry}} However, with new malls and other retail developments becoming operational, demand began shifting towards quality retail assets. Malls accounted for 45.9% of gross leasing in January-September 2026, up from 44% in the same period last year. The share of other retail developments also increased to 7.8% from 5.6%, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, with new malls and other retail developments becoming operational, demand began shifting towards quality retail assets. Malls accounted for 45.9% of gross leasing in January-September 2026, up from 44% in the same period last year. The share of other retail developments also increased to 7.8% from 5.6%, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

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The report covers seven markets: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Which cities led retail leasing activity in 9M 2026?

Delhi-NCR topped the list with a 26% share of total gross leasing, followed by Mumbai (25%) and Bengaluru (21%). Together, these three cities accounted for approximately 72% of India's total gross leasing volume.

Also Read: More malls to come up in Delhi than Gurugram and Noida over the next three years

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Pune recorded the fastest year-on-year growth of 80.6%, followed by Kolkata at 55.9%. The two cities recorded gross leasing volumes of 2.5 million sq ft and 2.3 million sq ft, respectively. New mall completions in 2026 facilitated retailer expansion in these markets, the report said.

The concentration of leasing activity in the leading metropolitan markets reflects retailers' continued preference for established urban centres with large consumer catchments and well-developed retail ecosystems.

Hyderabad accounted for 10% of overall leasing, followed by Kolkata (8%), Chennai (6%) and Pune (4%). Hyderabad and Bengaluru, however, recorded a moderation in leasing volumes compared with the corresponding period last year, the report said.

A similar trend was observed across the top seven cities in the third quarter of 2026. Delhi-NCR led with 30% of gross leasing, followed by Bengaluru (18%) and Mumbai (16%). Hyderabad accounted for 13%, while Kolkata and Chennai contributed 9% each. Pune made up the remaining 5%.

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Which retail categories accounted for the highest leasing demand?

Fashion and apparel led retail leasing with a 31% share of gross leasing, followed by food and beverage (18%) and entertainment (15%). The entertainment segment's share increased from 11% in the first nine months of 2025 to 15% in the corresponding period of 2026. This was driven by a 39.1% year-on-year increase in space take-up, largely on account of the expansion of family entertainment centres.

How are domestic and international retailers contributing to leasing activity?

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Domestic retailers continued to dominate, accounting for 79.2% of total gross leasing in January-September 2026, although their share declined from 84.1% in the corresponding period last year. In contrast, international retailers increased their leasing volumes by 38.8% year-on-year, raising their share from 15.9% to 20.8%, JLL report said.

Additionally, 24 new international brands entered India in 2026, equivalent to 83% of the total number of new international entrants recorded during the whole of 2025.

What is the outlook for India's retail leasing market?

JLL expects India's full-year gross retail leasing to surpass the 12.5 million sq ft recorded in 2025, supported by continued demand from both domestic and international retailers.

Looking ahead, the report projects that an additional 43.7 million sq ft of retail space will be delivered across India's top seven cities by 2030, reflecting sustained confidence in the sector's growth prospects.

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