Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai real estate portfolio: 4 key property deals

Shreyas Iyer's latest real estate move, a luxury apartment lease in Mumbai's Worli for a total rent exceeding ₹7 crore, adds another chapter to the cricketer's growing association with one of the country's most sought-after property markets. Shreyas Iyer's latest real estate move, a luxury apartment lease in Mumbai's Worli for a total rent exceeding ₹7 crore. (X images)

This isn't Iyer's first brush with high-value real estate. In September 2024, he and his mother, Rohini Iyer, purchased a residential apartment in Worli for ₹2.90 crore. A few months earlier, in July 2024, the two acquired a commercial property in the same neighbourhood for ₹2.9 crore.

Taken together, these deals suggest Iyer has been quietly building a real estate portfolio over the past two years, showing a clear preference for Mumbai's upscale Worli district, a locality that continues to attract celebrities, business leaders and high-net-worth investors.

Here's a look at four notable real estate transactions involving Shreyas Iyer in Mumbai's property market. 1) Shreyas Iyer rents a 3,875 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for three years at a total rent of ₹ 7.14 crore

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer has rented an apartment in Mumbai's Worli, one of the country’s most expensive residential real estate markets, for three years at a total rent of ₹7.14 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

The apartment is located in Artesia, a premium residential tower in Worli. Spanning approximately 3,875 sq ft, the unit comes with four car parking spaces. The lease transaction was registered on June 10, 2026. Documents show that a stamp duty of ₹1.84 lakh and registration charges of ₹1,000 were paid for the agreement.

2) Shreyas Iyer and mother Rohini Iyer buy a 525 sq ft apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 2.90 crore In September 2024, Shreyas Iyer and his mother purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Worli area for ₹ 2.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

According to the documents, the apartment is on the lower floor of Triveni Industrial CHSL in Worli's Adarsh Nagar locality. The 525 sq ft unit was purchased at a rate of ₹55,238 per sq ft.

Also Read: Cricketer Shreyas Iyer is not the only one to have bought a 500 sq ft apartment in Mumbai

3) Shreyas Iyer buys a commercial property in Mumbai's Worli area for ₹ 2.9 crore In July 2024, Shreyas Iyer purchased a commercial property in the Worli area for ₹2.9 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed. The property is located in a building called Godavari Industrial CHSL in Adarsh Nagar in Worli, Mumbai, the documents showed. The property measures 510 sq ft (carpet area), and the rate at which it has been bought works out to be ₹56,863, the documents showed.

Also Read: Mumbai's ₹3 lakh-per-sq-ft luxury homes still face a 10% water cut. Here's why