Shreyas Iyer rents 3,875 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for three years at a total rent of ₹7.14 crore

Shreyas Iyer, the Indian cricketer has rented a apartment in Mumbai's Worli, which is among India's costliest residential real estate market for a period of three years at a total rent of ₹7.14 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Shreyas Iyer, the Indian cricketer has rented a apartment in Mumbai's Worli, which is among India's costliest residential real estate market for a period of three years at a total rent of ₹7.14 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (PTI)

According to property registration documents, the residential apartment is located in a building named Artesia, in Worli. The apartment measures around 3,875 sq ft and was rented along with four car parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on June 10, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹1.84 lakh, and a registration charges of Rs. 1,000 was paid, documents show.

As per Square Yards’ analysis, the lease tenure is set for 36 months. The agreed monthly rent commences at ₹18.50 lakh for the first year and increases by approximately 7% to ₹19.79 lakh in the second year. It further rises by approximately 7% to ₹21.18 lakh in the third year. Accordingly, the cumulative rental value over the entire three-year lease term is Rs. 7.14 crore.

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The apartment was taken on lease from two individuals named Rmaesh Bhatia and Vijaya Bhatia. Both the owners and Shreyas Iyer could not be reached for comment.

All about Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer is an Indian international cricketer, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished middle-order batters in contemporary Indian cricket. He rose to prominence through consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), earning recognition for his elegant stroke play, composure under pressure, and leadership abilities.

Shreyas Iyer continues to be one of the leading faces of Indian cricket, inspiring young cricketers with his dedication, consistency, and commitment to excellence on the field, according to SquareYards.

Also Read: Cricketer Shreyas Iyer and mother Rohini Iyer buy 525 sq ft apartment in Mumbai for ₹2.90 crore

All about Worli real estate market Worli is widely recognized as one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and sought-after residential destinations, renowned for its luxury waterfront developments, iconic skyline, and exceptional connectivity. Strategically located in South-Central Mumbai, the locality offers a unique blend of upscale living, commercial significance, and long-term investment appeal.

According to SquareYards, it is home to some of the city’s most exclusive residential towers and sea-facing residences, Worli attracts business leaders, senior professionals, entrepreneurs, and celebrities seeking a premium lifestyle. The area enjoys seamless connectivity through the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Eastern Freeway, and major arterial roads, providing convenient access to key business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Nariman Point, Lower Parel, and Fort.

Worli is also home to prominent commercial establishments, luxury hotels, fine-dining destinations, and recreational landmarks, making it a vibrant and self-sustained urban hub. With its prime location, world-class infrastructure, breathtaking sea views, and strong demand from affluent homebuyers and tenants, Worli continues to command a position among Mumbai’s most desirable and high-value real estate markets.

Also Read: Cricketer Shreyas Iyer is not the only one to have bought a 500 sq ft apartment in Mumbai

A recent marquee transaction in the Mumbai real estate market has once again drawn attention to the city’s ultra-luxury housing segment. Tanya Dubash of the Godrej Group reportedly purchased a sea-facing apartment on Worli Sea Face for nearly ₹300 crore, with the deal said to have been transacted at upwards of ₹2.50 lakh per sq ft, among the highest residential rates recorded in 2026.

The transaction has reignited curiosity around a question that continues to define Mumbai’s luxury property market: how much does it actually cost to own a home on Worli Sea Face? According to real estate experts, premium luxury apartments on Worli Sea Face are typically priced between ₹80,000 and ₹1 lakh per sq ft, while the most exclusive residences can command rates of up to ₹2.80 lakh per sq ft or above.