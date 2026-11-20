Signature Global acquires two land parcels of around 10 acres in Sohna, Gurugram as part of its expansion plans
Gurugram real estate: Signature Global said that the two land parcels have an overall potential developable area of 0.86 million sq ft
Gurugram-based Signature Global has acquired around 10-acre land parcels in Sohna, Gurugram to build real estate projects as part of its expansion plans.
The company in a regulatory filing that said that collaboration agreements have been entered into by the company for land admeasuring approximately 7.557 acres in Sohna, District Gurugram, along with another land admeasuring approximately 2.623 acres in the same area.
"The collaboration agreements grant development rights over the said land parcels to the Company and Signature global Business Park Limited, as applicable, for a real estate project, subject to obtaining applicable licenses and permissions from the concerned authorities. These collaborations further strengthen the Company's and its wholly owned subsidiaries’ land bank in the Sohna, Gurugram, an emerging growth corridor within Gurugram and is in line with the Company's strategy of expanding its presence across high potential locations," the company said in the regulatory filing.
According to the company, the two land parcels have an overall potential developable area of approximate 0.86 million sq ft.
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475 acres land acquisition in Mumbai Metropolitan Region
On November 17, the company announced that a consortium led by its wholly owned subsidiary Maa Vaishno Net-Tech Limited, has emerged as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad, Maharashtra, a part of MMR, with a bid valued at ₹194.19 crore.
As per the arrangement between consortium partners, 35% of the total equity in Maa Vaishno Net Tech Limited will be diluted post necessary approvals, with other consortium members acquiring the said stake. Signatureglobal (India) Limited will continue to retain a 65% majority shareholding, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The land parcels are strategically located across Raigad district including in talukas of Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad, and adjoining areas, benefiting from the region's evolving infrastructure landscape. The broader catchment is supported by major connectivity developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the upcoming Panvel–Karjat suburban railway corridor, the company said.
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The bid was won through an online e-auction under the asset monetisation process of PACL limited, overseen by the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee; a body constituted by SEBI pursuant to the orders of Supreme Court of India, it said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More