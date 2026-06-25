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Standard Industries unlocks value from land in Mumbai's Dadar with 169-crore development rights sale

Standard Industries Ltd has sold development rights for its Dadar land parcel for ₹169 crore and will receive more than 25,000 sq ft of residential development

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 05:34 PM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
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Standard Mills owner Standard Industries Ltd has sold development rights for a prime land parcel in Mumbai's Dadar West to Prabhadevi Developer Pvt. Ltd in a transaction valued at over 169.51 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix.

Mumbai real estate: Standard Mills owner Standard Industries Ltd has sold development rights for a prime land parcel in Mumbai's Dadar West to Prabhadevi Developer Pvt. Ltd in a transaction valued at over ₹169.51 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files )
Mumbai real estate: Standard Mills owner Standard Industries Ltd has sold development rights for a prime land parcel in Mumbai's Dadar West to Prabhadevi Developer Pvt. Ltd in a transaction valued at over ₹169.51 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files )

According to the property registration documents, the plot measures approximately 1,937.30 square metres and the landowner will also get a portion of constructed area in the new building constructed by the developer named Prabhadevi Developer Pvt. Ltd.

The transaction, registered on May 22, 2026, was in the form of a Deed of Assignment of Development Rights, for which a stamp duty of over 9 crore was paid.

As part of the transaction, Prabhadevi Developer Pvt. Ltd will pay a monetary consideration of 169.51 crore to Standard Industries Ltd for acquiring irrevocable development rights over the property. Standard Industries will also receive a share in the upcoming development. In lieu of assigning the development rights, the company has been allocated 25,774.61 sq ft of residential RERA carpet area in the proposed project, along with 16 car parking spaces, the documents show.

Also Read: What is driving the growing interest of large corporates in Mumbai's cluster redevelopment projects?

"If the Developer fails or neglects to give possession of the Owner's Area to the owner on account of reasons beyond its control and of its agents within 60 months (including grace period) from the date of commencement of the construction of the project, then the Developer shall be liable to make payment of Rs. 60 lakh monetary compensation to the owner, starting from the end of the period of 60 months (including grace period) from the date of commencement of the construction of the project," the document shows.

An email query sent to Standard Industries Ltd and Prabhadevi Developer Pvt. Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Slums cover 24% of Mumbai's land, house over half its population: Slum Rehabilitation Authority findings explained

Mill land and real estate

According to local brokers, the transaction highlights the continuing transformation of Mumbai's historic mill lands. Much like erstwhile textile mill properties such as Kamala Mills, Phoenix Mills and Empire Mills, land parcels owned by old textile companies are increasingly being monetised through redevelopment and development-right agreements.

Also Read: Can homebuyers seek a refund if a developer changes a bungalow’s design and layout after booking? MahaRERA clarifies

Dadar west

Dadar West continues to remain one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential destinations owing to its central location, established social infrastructure and excellent connectivity to key business districts such as Lower Parel, BKC and Nariman Point. The locality has also emerged as an active redevelopment market, with several ageing buildings and industrial land parcels being redeveloped into premium residential projects.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar

Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.

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