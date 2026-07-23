Supertech twin towers: SC defers hearing on plea seeking refund for homebuyers

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred by three months the hearing on a plea seeking refund to homebuyers of the now-razed twin-towers of real estate firm Supertech in Noida.

Supreme Court on Thursday deferred by three months the hearing on a plea seeking refund to homebuyers of the now-razed twin-towers of real estate firm Supertech in Noida. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

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A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions that efforts were on to satisfy the claim of the homebuyers, who have not opted for alternative allotment.

The bench deferred the hearing after it was told that three months' time be given to explore other options to satisfy the claims of the homebuyers.

Also Read: ₹1,500 crore">SC orders action on Supertech unit for misuse of ₹1,500 crore

A lawyer, representing a few homebuyers, said they are not getting the refund and the last payment was made way back in 2024.

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Earlier, the top court had said homebuyers of the now-razed twin-towers will be refunded on a pro-rata basis from the amount deposited by the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP). The real estate company is facing insolvency proceedings under the IBC.

Also Read: SC comes to the rescue of Supertech homebuyers, upholds NCLAT order asking NBCC to take over stalled projects

The twin-towers at Emerald Court Project in Sector 93A of Noida were pulled down using explosives on August 28, 2022.

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August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion” with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The NOIDA authority had received a rap on its knuckles as the top court pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project and violations of norms by the realty major in the construction of the twin towers.

Also Read: Supreme Court (SC) asks NCLAT to decide on monitoring of 14 Supertech projects

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The top court had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 percent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid ₹2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project adjoining the national capital.