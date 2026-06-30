The next wealth cycle: Why infrastructure is India's biggest opportunity

For much of the past two decades, India’s growth story has been defined by consumption. Rising incomes, rapid urbanisation and an expanding middle class helped transform the country into one of the world’s largest consumer markets. Retail, housing, automobiles, financial services and discretionary spending became key indicators of economic momentum. That story remains intact. But it is no longer the whole story.

Every manufacturing hub relies on transport, logistics, power, industrial land and market access. It is this supporting infrastructure that ultimately determines efficiency and competitiveness. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

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Increasingly, policymakers, businesses and investors are paying attention to a different set of drivers: manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, industrial corridors, digital infrastructure, data centres and energy systems. These are the assets that sit behind economic activity. They are less visible than consumer spending, but they often determine how efficiently an economy can grow.

The shift is evident in both policy priorities and capital allocation. According to the World Bank’s April 2026 India Development Update, India’s economy grew by 7.6% in FY26, up from 7.1% in FY25, making it the fastest-growing major economy globally. The report projects growth of 6.6% in FY27, while noting strong contributions from industry and services. Private consumption grew 7.7% in FY26, but gross fixed capital formation, a key measure of investment activity, also expanded by 7.1%.

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{{^usCountry}} These numbers point to a broader reality: India’s next phase of growth may depend as much on what the country builds as on what it buys. One of the clearest indicators of this shift is public investment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These numbers point to a broader reality: India’s next phase of growth may depend as much on what the country builds as on what it buys. One of the clearest indicators of this shift is public investment. {{/usCountry}}

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According to KPMG’s analysis of the Union Budget 2025-26, capital expenditure was budgeted at ₹11.2 lakh crore, equivalent to 3.1% of GDP. The Budget also provided ₹1.5 lakh crore in 50-year interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure. Effective capital expenditure, including grants for asset creation, was estimated at ₹15.48 lakh crore.

The scale of investment becomes even clearer when viewed over a longer period. KPMG notes that the Union government’s capital expenditure in FY25 was budgeted at approximately 3.3 times the level recorded in FY20. The National Infrastructure Pipeline targeted infrastructure investment of ₹111 lakh crore between FY20 and FY25, while the National Monetisation Pipeline aimed to unlock value from core assets worth ₹6 lakh crore.

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These figures are significant because they reflect a deliberate emphasis on productive assets. Roads, railways, ports, airports, power systems and digital networks are increasingly being viewed not simply as public works projects, but as economic multipliers capable of improving productivity and supporting long-term growth.

Manufacturing does not grow in isolation

Manufacturing is often discussed in terms of factories, exports and employment. Yet its broader significance lies in the infrastructure ecosystem it creates around itself.

Every manufacturing cluster requires transport connectivity, warehousing, logistics networks, reliable power, industrial land and access to markets. A factory may be the visible output, but the supporting infrastructure often determines whether that factory can operate efficiently and compete globally.

Why logistics and warehousing are becoming critical

Economic growth ultimately depends on movement. Goods must travel from factories to warehouses, from warehouses to distribution hubs and from distribution hubs to consumers. This is why logistics has become a central theme in India’s infrastructure strategy.

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NITI Aayog’s Annual Report 2025-26 notes that more than 75 road-sector proposals worth over ₹80,000 crore were appraised during the year. These included national highways, expressways, strategic roads and connectivity projects across multiple regions.

Rail infrastructure is expanding alongside roads. NITI Aayog reports that railway proposals worth approximately ₹1.84 lakh crore, covering nearly 4,800 kilometres, were examined during 2025-26. These projects include connectivity improvements for energy, mineral and industrial corridors, capacity expansion of high-density routes and stronger links between ports and production centres.

The freight challenge remains substantial. NITI Aayog’s Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero report estimates that road transport accounted for 66.4% of freight movement in 2025, while rail accounted for approximately 22% and waterways around 7.6%.

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For investors, these numbers illustrate where economic bottlenecks and opportunities exist. As manufacturing expands and supply chains become more sophisticated, logistics and warehousing become increasingly important enabling assets. Warehouses may not attract the same attention as factories or highways, but they form a critical link between production and consumption. The growth of industrial corridors, e-commerce networks, and modern supply chains is likely to further increase their importance.

Industrial corridors are reshaping economic geography

India’s infrastructure strategy is increasingly focused on integration rather than individual projects. The PM Gati Shakti initiative reflects this approach. According to NITI Aayog, 68 projects with a combined value exceeding ₹2.4 lakh crore were evaluated under the Network Planning Group during 2025-26.

The objective is to create interconnected economic networks rather than isolated infrastructure assets. Highways are being linked with logistics parks, industrial zones are being connected to freight corridors and ports are being integrated with rail and road infrastructure.

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Port development illustrates the scale of this ambition. NITI Aayog’s Annual Report highlights the development of the greenfield Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra, estimated at approximately ₹76,000 crore. The project is expected to significantly expand India’s maritime capacity and strengthen trade connectivity.

Similarly, new airport proposals and connectivity projects are being evaluated across multiple regions, reflecting the broader effort to improve access between production centres, logistics hubs and consumer markets.

The result is a gradual reshaping of India’s economic geography, with infrastructure acting as the connective tissue between regions, industries and markets.

Energy may be the biggest infrastructure story of all

Every infrastructure theme ultimately converges on energy. Factories require electricity. Data centres require electricity. Logistics networks require electricity. Industrial corridors require electricity. NITI Aayog’s Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero report projects that India’s per-capita electricity consumption could rise from approximately 1,400 kWh in 2025 to 7,000-10,000 kWh by 2070. Total electricity consumption could increase from 1,541 TWh in 2024 to 8,100 TWh by 2050 under the Net Zero Scenario, eventually reaching around 13,000 TWh by 2070.

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Meeting that demand will require substantial investment. The report estimates cumulative investment requirements of $22.7 trillion under the Net Zero Scenario through 2070, compared with $14.7 trillion under the Current Policy Scenario. The difference, approximately $8 trillion, represents the additional investment required to support a net-zero pathway.

Of that incremental requirement, the power sector accounts for around $4.5 trillion, followed by industry at $2.7 trillion and transport at $0.9 trillion. These figures highlight why energy infrastructure is increasingly viewed as a strategic economic asset rather than simply a utility service.

Why investors are looking upstream

Consumption remains one of India’s most compelling long-term themes. But many investors are increasingly looking beyond end-demand sectors and towards the assets that enable economic activity itself.

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Roads enable logistics. Logistics supports manufacturing. Manufacturing drives demand for industrial land and warehousing. Data centres support digital services. Energy infrastructure powers them all.

Viewed through this lens, infrastructure is not a separate sector. It is the foundation upon which multiple sectors depend. That is why infrastructure, industrial development, digital capacity and energy systems are becoming increasingly prominent in discussions about India’s future growth trajectory. They sit upstream of consumption, influencing productivity, competitiveness and economic capacity across the wider economy.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement by Hindustan Times. The content is for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.