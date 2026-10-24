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Tiger Shroff sells Mumbai apartment in Rustomjee Paramount for 9 crore

Mumbai real estate: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold a nearly 1400 sq ft apartment in Khar West area for ₹9 crore

Published on: Oct 24, 2026, 17:24:18 IST
By HT Real Estate News
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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for 9 crore, according to property registration documents shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Tiger Shroff has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for ₹9 crore. The transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹54 lakh
Tiger Shroff has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for ₹9 crore. The transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹54 lakh

The apartment, located on the ninth floor of Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society, has a carpet area of 1,291.14 sq ft and an exclusive area of 95.80 sq ft. The documents showed the transaction was registered on October 22, 2026, at a rate of approximately 64,891 per sq ft.

The sale attracted stamp duty of 54 lakh and includes two covered car parking spaces, the document showed.

Shroff purchased the apartment from developer Keystone Realtors Private Limited on July 17, 2018, for 7.61 crore and took possession on November 30, 2019, according to the documents.

The actor could not be reached for comment.

The actor was recently in the news after at least two men opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on the evening of October 18 before fleeing on a motorcycle. Shroff escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

Other property transactions by Tiger Shroff

The earlier apartment, located on the 22nd floor, had a carpet area of 1,989.72 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,189 sq ft. It was purchased in 2018 for 11.62 crore and sold in 2025 for 15.6 crore, the documents showed.

Also Read: Mumbai property registrations decline 25% YoY to 4,680 during Navratri 2026

The apartment included three car parking spaces. The homebuyer had paid a stamp duty payment of Rs. 93.60 lakh along with registration charges of Rs. 30,000, according to the documents.

Rustomjee Paramount spans 1.65 acres and offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, according to Square Yards.

Also Read: ₹8.87 crore, makes 18%+ gains">Tiger Shroff sells Pune flat for 8.87 crore, makes 18%+ gains

Earlier this year, the actor sold a residential property in Pune's Hadapsar for a total of 8.87 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Shroff purchased the property in March 2024 for 7.5 crore, which means a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, Zapkey said. The property is located in the Yoo Pune building by Panchshil Realty and was sold along with three parking spaces, according to the documents. The apartment measures 4,249 sq ft and was sold at a per-sq-ft price of 20,891, Zapkey said.

The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over 62 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid.

Tiger Shroff is a Bollywood actor known for his action roles and dance skills. Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, he debuted in 2014 with Heropanti.

 
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