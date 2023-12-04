Mumbai: Luxury developer Tribeca Developers has announced the appointment of Rajat Khandelwal as Group Chief Executive Officer to lead the company’s strategic initiatives and business expansion plans.

Tribeca Developers appoints Rajat Khandelwal as CEO

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bringing 19 years of professional experience, Khandelwal served as the Chief Operating Officer, Omkar Developers before joining Tribeca. He has also served as the President of Central Park in Delhi NCR, and the the CEO, West India of Ozone Group. Khandelwal holds a PGDM in Finance and Marketing from the prestigious IIM Kozhikode and a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from SGSITS, Indore. He has managed projects with revenue exceeding ₹7,500 crore, led the successful launch of multiple marque projects in diverse geographies, and the establishment of strategic joint ventures with industry leaders such as L&T and Godrej.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Commenting on the appointment, Kalpesh Mehta, Founder, Tribeca Developers said, “I am thrilled to welcome Rajat to the company. With nearly two decades of experience, Rajat brings invaluable insights and leadership to our team. His management style resonates with the values and culture of Tribeca, making him an excellent fit for our organization. Tribeca is currently in an accelerated growth phase, and I am confident that Rajat is the ideal person to spearhead the business to new heights during this pivotal time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tribeca is one of the largest developers of luxury branded residences in India and has the largest portfolio of Trump branded properties in the world, second only to the Trump Organization. Tribeca Highstreet project in Pune offers Pune’s largest high street retail project. Currently, Tribeca is developing over 6 million sq ft of branded residential projects in India with a sales value of ₹6,000 crore and has a development pipeline of over 4 million sq ft.