UP RERA extends quarterly progress report filing deadline until Oct 21

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) has extended the deadline for submitting the Quarterly Progress Report (QPR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, to October 21, 2026, to facilitate the transition to the newly introduced digital signing and submission process for mandatory certificates accompanying the report.

UPRERA has extended the deadline for submitting the Quarterly Progress Report (QPR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, to October 21, 2026. (Photo for representational purposes only)

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“The extension is intended to ensure a smooth transition to the revised digital procedure,” UP-RERA said in a statement on October 10.

According to the order issued by the Authority, promoters are required to submit the QPR along with digitally signed certificates issued by the architect, engineer and chartered accountant concerned.UP RERA has directed all promoters to submit the QPR for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, along with the digitally signed REG-1, REG-2 and REG-3 certificates, within the extended deadline of October 21, 2026, the statement said.

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The revised procedure was outlined in the Office Memorandum dated September 30, 2026, which prescribed the use of Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) to sign the respective certificates before submission on the UP RERA portal.

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{{^usCountry}} A Quarterly Progress Report (QPR) under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, is a periodic report that developers must submit to the respective state RERA authority to provide updates on a registered project's construction progress, financial details, approvals, compliance and timelines. It helps regulators monitor developers’ adherence to project commitments and enables homebuyers to track construction progress and other project-related information. Digital signatures mandatory for three certificates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Quarterly Progress Report (QPR) under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, is a periodic report that developers must submit to the respective state RERA authority to provide updates on a registered project's construction progress, financial details, approvals, compliance and timelines. It helps regulators monitor developers’ adherence to project commitments and enables homebuyers to track construction progress and other project-related information. Digital signatures mandatory for three certificates {{/usCountry}}

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Under the revised procedure, the architect must digitally sign the REG-1 certificate, the engineer must sign the REG-2 certificate, and the chartered accountant must sign the REG-3 certificate using a valid digital signature, UPRERA said in a statement.These certificates must be submitted along with the QPR through the UP RERA portal in accordance with the prescribed procedure, it said.

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The requirement makes digital signing an essential part of the quarterly reporting process. Promoters must coordinate with the concerned professionals to ensure that all three certificates are duly signed and submitted along with the report in the prescribed format, the statement said.

Additional time granted for transition to the new system

The Authority has noted that the DSC-based signing and submission procedure is being implemented for the first time. Promoters, architects, engineers and chartered accountants may therefore require additional time to familiarise themselves with the revised digital workflow and complete the technical steps involved in signing and uploading the certificates.

In view of these requirements, UP RERA has decided to extend the filing deadline to facilitate the adoption of the new process and enable stakeholders to complete their submissions without difficulty. “The extension is intended to ensure a smooth transition to the revised digital procedure,” the Authority said.

Promoters directed to complete filing by October 21

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The Authority has also informed stakeholders that detailed procedural instructions and step-by-step technical guidance for DSC-based submission are available on the UP RERA portal. Promoters and the relevant professionals have been advised to follow the prescribed instructions during the filing process, the statement said.

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