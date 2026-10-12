UP RERA urges homebuyers to deposit payments only into the real estate project’s designated collection account

In a move to protect homebuyers, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) has urged buyers to exercise caution while making property payments and deposit money only into the designated collection account of the respective real estate project.

UPRERA has advised buyers to verify the collection account details through the official portal before making any payment. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

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“Buyers should ensure that payments towards property bookings, instalments or other dues are deposited into the designated collection account of the respective project,” UPRERA said in an advisory on October 12.

The Authority has advised buyers to verify the collection account details through the official UP RERA portal before making any payment.

UP RERA has emphasised that verifying account details before transferring money is an important step towards ensuring transparency in financial transactions and protecting homebuyers from potential financial risks.

Buyers urged to report requests to pay into unauthorised bank accounts to UP-RERA

The Authority has advised homebuyers to inform UP RERA if a builder or promoter asks them to deposit money into a bank account other than the designated collection account of the concerned project.

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Homebuyers can submit the relevant information through the dedicated link available on the UP RERA portal https://www.up-rera.in/frm_OtherAccount_DetailsofProject.aspx

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority extended the deadline for submitting the Quarterly Progress Report (QPR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, to October 21, 2026, to facilitate the transition to the newly introduced digital signing and submission process for mandatory certificates accompanying the report.

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