UP clears Model Building Regulations 2026: How new rules could reshape real estate markets in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the Model Building Regulations, 2026, for industrial development authorities, a move expected to reshape real estate development in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region. Real estate experts describe the decision as a ‘big step towards faster approvals and taller development’, saying it could improve land utilisation and project viability for developers. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the Model Building Regulations, 2026, for industrial development authorities, a move expected to reshape real estate development in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image)

Higher permissible density could increase housing supply and expand options for homebuyers. However, this may not necessarily translate into lower property prices, experts said.

By removing the floor area ratio (FAR) ceiling for plots along roads wider than 45 metres and simplifying building plan approvals, the regulations could encourage more high-rise residential and mixed-use projects, particularly along major corridors and near the Noida International Airport, now named Narendra Modi International Airport.

However, building heights will remain subject to other requirements, including setbacks, fire safety norms and aviation clearances. Each authority will also decide whether the rules will apply to sectors that are already more than 60% developed. Over time, higher permissible density could increase housing supply and expand options for homebuyers.

What the UP government statement said At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Oct 9, the implementation of the Model Building Regulations, 2026, for Industrial Development Authorities in Uttar Pradesh was approved, the UP government said in a statement.

The move is seen as significant for accelerating urban expansion, infrastructure development, and private investment, in line with the state's goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy. The new regulations will streamline the approval process for building and plot maps and ensure better utilisation of valuable land suitable for development.

The regulations will encourage private investment across sectors such as manufacturing, tourism, IT/ITeS, logistics, healthcare, education, and real estate. Along with increasing the availability of quality residential units, they will also accelerate planned urban development.

The approval framework The regulations also propose a system of deemed approval for certain categories of buildings based on plans prepared by licensed technical experts. This will benefit residential buildings on plots of up to 500 sq m and commercial buildings of up to 200 sq m. Building plans must be approved within 60 days of the application. If the authorities fail to do so, the plans will be deemed approved. The provision is expected to expedite the approval process.

Under the regulations, floor area ratio (FAR) restrictions have been removed for plots along roads wider than 45 metres, allowing taller buildings to be constructed.

Structural audits will be mandatory every five years for high-rise buildings. The process for building plan approvals has also been simplified for residential plots of up to 100 sq m and commercial buildings of up to 30 sq m.

This is what experts have to say Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman - ANAROCK Group, says that the Model Building Regulations, 2026, are a big step toward faster approvals and taller development in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region.

The rules eliminate the FAR restriction on roads wider than 45 metres, allowing for taller buildings on well-connected sites. This will enhance land use and project viability for developers. Height will be subject to other conditions such as setbacks, fire safety, and aviation clearances. Each authority will also decide how the rules apply to sectors that are already more than 60% developed, he explained.

The approvals framework could be just as important. Building plans must be cleared within 60 days or else they are deemed approved. Residential plots up to 500 square meters and commercial plots up to 200 square meters shall be eligible for deemed approval based on plans prepared by licensed technical experts. This can reduce delays and improve predictability of timelines, especially for smaller developers and individual plot owners, he said.

Increase in housing supply but will it increase prices? The allowable density will increase housing supply over time, which is great for homebuyers. Owners will welcome the mandatory five-year structural audits on high-rise buildings as a safeguard. Any price effect will depend on actual market demand. Higher density will also require adequate roads, water, power, and sewage infrastructure, said Kumar.

The regulations provide clear gains in speed and flexibility overall. However, as always, their real impact will depend on how each authority implements them, Kumar said.

Noida and Greater Noida already benefit from well-planned sectors designated for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial use. Building on that foundation with forward-looking regulations can help the region accommodate growth while maintaining the quality of its infrastructure and urban environment. In particular, policies that support well-planned vertical development could bring much-needed housing supply to the market. With substantial potential for further growth, the region is also likely to attract more developers and investment, said Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group.

According to Dinesh Gupta, president, CREDAI Western UP, “removing the FAR ceiling on plots along roads wider than 45 metres and simplifying building-map approvals, the rules could encourage developers to launch more high-rise residential and mixed-use projects, particularly along major corridors and near the Noida International Airport. For developers, this means better utilisation of land and potentially improved project viability; for homebuyers, it could bring more housing choices and modern amenities, though also higher-density living.

Gupta said prices on wide roads and well-connected plots may rise due to higher development potential. At the same time, a larger supply of apartments could support moderate housing prices over time, subject to infrastructure readiness and actual demand."

How will real estate developers benefit The regulations could unlock more development potential in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region. Relaxing FAR restrictions along wider roads creates scope for taller buildings and more floor space on eligible plots, although implementation in substantially developed sectors will depend on the respective authorities, said experts.

“The 60-day deemed-approval provision applies to specified smaller-plot categories and should not be read as automatic clearance for large housing projects. Greater development capacity could improve project viability and encourage fresh launches, but the response will depend on infrastructure readiness, demand and implementation clarity,” said Ankita Sood, National Director, Research I Knight Frank India

Noida and Greater Noida already benefit from well-planned sectors designated for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial use. “Building on that foundation with forward-looking regulations can help the region accommodate growth while maintaining the quality of its infrastructure and urban environment. In particular, policies that support well-planned vertical development could bring much-needed housing supply to the market. With substantial potential for further growth, the region is also likely to attract more developers and investment,” said Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group.

According to Dinesh Gupta, president, CREDAI Western UP, “removing the FAR ceiling on plots along roads wider than 45 metres and simplifying building-map approvals, the rules could encourage developers to launch more high-rise residential and mixed-use projects, particularly along major corridors and near the Noida International Airport. For developers, this means better utilisation of land and potentially improved project viability; for homebuyers, it could bring more housing choices and modern amenities, though also higher-density living.

Gupta said prices on wide roads and well-connected plots may rise due to higher development potential. “At the same time, a larger supply of apartments could support moderate housing prices over time, subject to infrastructure readiness and actual demand."

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What is in it for homebuyers? Will homes get cheaper? For homebuyers, this could mean more choice - not necessarily cheaper homes, say experts.

“Additional supply may moderate price growth over time, while higher development potential could also lift land values. We would therefore expect a location-specific impact rather than an immediate, across-the-board price correction. The mandatory five-year structural audits are a welcome safeguard; infrastructure capacity must keep pace with higher density,” added Sood.

What homebuyers have to say Homebuyers said that the adoption of the Model Building Regulations 2026 is a progressive urban development reform aimed at maximising land usage, accelerating approvals, and modernising the skyline of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

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“However, lifting FAR limits and allowing taller high-rises will place significant responsibility on the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority (GNA) and developers. Without parallel upgrades to firefighting capabilities, power supply, drainage and sewage networks, parking, solid waste management and traffic infrastructure, rapid vertical development could compromise safety and strain civic amenities," said Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners' Association.

"Strict structural compliance and regular safety audits will also be essential. The long-term success of these regulations will depend on whether urban infrastructure can keep pace with the growing skyline,” he said.