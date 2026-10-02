Buying or changing land use in UP just got easier: Development authorities can approve changes for plots up to 6,000 sq m | Explained

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has cleared an important change in the way land-use approvals are processed, handing development authority boards, including the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the power to approve land-use changes for plots of up to 6,000 sq metres. The move does away with the state-level clearance earlier required for such parcels, a process that could stretch for months and add to developers’ holding costs. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has cleared an important change in the way land-use approvals are processed, handing development authority boards, including the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

For developers, the change could mean a shorter, more predictable approval cycle, particularly for small- and mid-sized projects. Experts say quicker land-use clearances could bring more plots into the development pipeline, improve project viability and allow construction to begin sooner.

Key decisions taken by the UP Cabinet The Cabinet has also recently halved land-use change and conversion charges across several categories as part of efforts to improve the ease of doing business. The two decisions are expected to help the GDA process map and layout approvals faster.

Land-use conveghrsion has traditionally been a cumbersome process because it required approval from the state government, a process that could take months, experts said.

As per media reports, in December 2025, the state government vested power in development authority boards, including the GDA board, to approve the conversion of agricultural land for townships to residential use. However, the provision was limited to projects undertaken under the Chief Minister Urban Expansion New City Promotion Scheme.

Under the latest decision, the approval powers have been expanded to cover land parcels of up to 6,000 sq metres.

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Land-use conversion charges cut The amended rules also reduce land-use conversion charges across categories.

For the agricultural-to-industrial conversion, the rate has been cut to 15% of the circle rates, down from 20% earlier. For residential conversion, the rate has been cut to 25% from 50%. For institutional use, it has been halved to 50% from 100%.

For commercial conversion, the rate has been cut to 75% from 150%, while for mixed-use conversion, it has been reduced to 65% from 125%. Cutting land-use conversion fees, officials said, will speed up construction projects and lower financial burdens for property buyers and developers.

Officials were quoted by media reports as saying that lower conversion charges could reduce the financial burden on developers and property buyers and help speed up construction projects.

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This is what experts have to say Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said that faster, more predictable land-use approvals should help developers get small- and mid-sized projects off the ground sooner and at lower holding costs.

“The impact should be highest in NCR markets such as Noida and Ghaziabad, where launches saw a sharp decline in Q2 2026,” Kumar said.

He added that the impact could be felt across both residential and commercial segments because the amended rules cover conversion for residential, commercial and mixed-use purposes.

“Plotted, low-rise and mid-segment housing typically suits smaller land parcels, so residential developers are likely to benefit the most. Commercial and mixed-use projects, such as neighbourhood retail and office spaces, should also receive faster approvals. Larger plots of more than 6,000 sq metres will continue to require state-level clearance,” Kumar said.

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Deepak Kapoor, director, Gulshan Group, said the move could also help unlock the potential of land parcels whose existing use does not align with market demand.

“There are often plots, commercial plots for instance, whose value may not be getting fully realised because there is greater demand for residential development in an area. The change in land use can make such land viable,” Kapoor said.