Land deals for housing projects rise; 7,714 acre transacted during Jan'21-Mar'26: Report

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) More than 7,700 acres of land deals have been struck between January 2021 and March 2026 for development of housing projects as realty firms look to expand business amid strong demand for homes, according to Cushman & Wakefield. More than 7,700 acres of land deals have been struck between January 2021 and March 2026 for development of housing projects as realty firms look to expand business amid strong demand for homes. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield on Wednesday released a report 'Building India: Land Markets Define the Next Development Frontier', which highlighted that 18,158 acres were transacted across more than 880 deals in 33 cities between 2021 and March 2026. The deals include outright purchases as well as joint development agreements.

These plots were acquired to build projects across different asset class including residential, commercial (offices and malls), logistics & industrial park and data centre.

"Residential land transactions continue to anchor volume, supported by sustained housing demand across major urban centres," the report said, adding that 7,714 acres land deals were struck during the period under review.

The 33 cities where these land deals have been concluded are Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dahej, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mohali, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Noida (including Greater Noida), Panchkula, Panipat, Pune, Rewari, Sonipat, Surat, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam.

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Out of the total land deals, the consultant said that outright purchases totalled 10,910 acres while partnership-led structures such as joint ventures (JVs) and joint developments (JDs) accounted for over 4,405 acres during the same period.

Meanwhile, long-lease and redevelopment transactions contributed nearly 2,520 acres and 323 acres, respectively, between 2021 and Q1 2026.

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“With 18,158 acres transacted across 33 cities in just over five years, carrying the potential to create nearly 1.4 billion sq ft of future built-up stock, India’s next development cycle is already underwritten in the land being assembled today. Three shifts will define this cycle: corridors alongside cores, as infrastructure expands the geography of opportunity beyond established metros; scale over fragmentation, as larger, contiguous parcels enable integrated destinations; and partnership over ownership, as shared-risk models bring together land, capital and execution capability," said Anshul Jain, Chief Executive – India, SEA, MEA & APAC Office and Retail, Cushman & Wakefield.

"Together, these shifts mark a structural upgrade in how India builds a more institutional, scalable and distributed model of urban growth. The land being assembled today is, in effect, a forward order book for the next decade of growth, and it reinforces our conviction that Indian real estate is entering its most durable and investable phase yet," Jain said.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times Real Estate)