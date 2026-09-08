₹25,000 monthly income, ₹15-20 crore expected from land: Redditor frustrated as father ‘spends like a crorepati’
A Redditor sought advice after claiming his father was spending and borrowing money expecting to sell 4.5 acres of family land near Nizamabad, Telangana
A Redditor has sought advice after claiming that his father had started spending and borrowing money in anticipation of selling around 4.5 acres of family land on the outskirts of Nizamabad, Telangana. The land is currently estimated to be worth around ₹1.6 crore to ₹1.7 crore per acre, with a medical college reportedly planned next to the property.
The Redditor said the family could potentially receive several crores from the transaction, but his father is holding out for a much higher price of around ₹3 crore per acre. The bigger problem, however, is not the negotiations, it is what the poster describes as his father's newfound crorepati behaviour.
According to the post, the family of four currently lives on around ₹25,000 a month, but his father has allegedly started borrowing lakhs and spending money because he believes the land sale will soon bring in a substantial windfall. The Redditor complained that his father was talking about the property's potential value to people around him as if he already had the money.
Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: Raidurg plot sold for ₹1,386 crore at record ₹264 crore per acreThat has left the son frustrated. He said he was not even dreaming about receiving a huge amount from the sale and believed that getting around ₹1.7 crore to ₹1.9 crore per acre could be a reasonable deal. His immediate concern was understanding how such a large land transaction would actually work and what precautions the family should take.
Also Read: What happens to Mumbai’s high-rise buildings after 30 years? Redditors debate maintenance, repairs and redevelopment
Netizens react on social media
The Reddit post triggered a lively debate, with some warning the family not to behave as if the money had already arrived.
One commenter cautioned that talking openly about the expected proceeds could attract greedy people, while another warned that borrowing money against the expectation of a future land sale could expose the family to serious financial risks.
Others, however, felt the father might have a point in waiting. Some Redditors argued that land values could rise significantly if infrastructure and development come up around the property.
One commenter said sellers should negotiate through multiple rounds rather than accept the first offer. Another suggested partially selling the land while retaining some acreage to benefit from future appreciation.
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The Redditor later revealed that the family had already sold 1.5 acres to the same medical college owner for around ₹1.25 crore per acre, adding another twist to the family's expectations regarding the remaining land.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More