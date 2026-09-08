₹25,000 monthly income, ₹15-20 crore expected from land: Redditor frustrated as father ‘spends like a crorepati’

A Redditor has sought advice after claiming that his father had started spending and borrowing money in anticipation of selling around 4.5 acres of family land on the outskirts of Nizamabad, Telangana. The land is currently estimated to be worth around ₹1.6 crore to ₹1.7 crore per acre, with a medical college reportedly planned next to the property. A Redditor has sought advice after claiming that his father had started spending and borrowing money in anticipation of selling around 4.5 acres of family land on the outskirts of Nizamabad, Telangana. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The Redditor said the family could potentially receive several crores from the transaction, but his father is holding out for a much higher price of around ₹3 crore per acre. The bigger problem, however, is not the negotiations, it is what the poster describes as his father's newfound crorepati behaviour.

According to the post, the family of four currently lives on around ₹25,000 a month, but his father has allegedly started borrowing lakhs and spending money because he believes the land sale will soon bring in a substantial windfall. The Redditor complained that his father was talking about the property's potential value to people around him as if he already had the money.

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: Raidurg plot sold for ₹1,386 crore at record ₹264 crore per acreThat has left the son frustrated. He said he was not even dreaming about receiving a huge amount from the sale and believed that getting around ₹1.7 crore to ₹1.9 crore per acre could be a reasonable deal. His immediate concern was understanding how such a large land transaction would actually work and what precautions the family should take.

Also Read: What happens to Mumbai’s high-rise buildings after 30 years? Redditors debate maintenance, repairs and redevelopment

Netizens react on social media The Reddit post triggered a lively debate, with some warning the family not to behave as if the money had already arrived.

One commenter cautioned that talking openly about the expected proceeds could attract greedy people, while another warned that borrowing money against the expectation of a future land sale could expose the family to serious financial risks.

Others, however, felt the father might have a point in waiting. Some Redditors argued that land values could rise significantly if infrastructure and development come up around the property.

One commenter said sellers should negotiate through multiple rounds rather than accept the first offer. Another suggested partially selling the land while retaining some acreage to benefit from future appreciation.

Also Read: Slum-free Mumbai in 10 years: What Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s cluster redevelopment plan means

The Redditor later revealed that the family had already sold 1.5 acres to the same medical college owner for around ₹1.25 crore per acre, adding another twist to the family's expectations regarding the remaining land.