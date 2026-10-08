WNS leases 3.2 lakh sq ft in Thane near Mumbai; total rent outflow 619.37 crore

WNS Global Services Private Limited, a global business process management company, has leased nearly 3.22 lakh sq ft of office space in Thane, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, for a total rental outgo of ₹619.37 crore over the lease periods, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

WNS Global Services Private Limited, a global business process management company, has leased nearly 3.22 lakh sq ft of office space in Thane, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, for a total rental outgo of ₹619.37 crore over the lease periods (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

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The company has leased office space across the third to seventh floors of Hiranandani Centaurus in Thane. The landlord is Roma Builders Private Limited, while the project was developed by Mumbai-based real estate developer House of Hiranandani.

The ₹619.37 crore total rental outgo comprises two lease agreements, the real estate company confirmed.

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Details of the commercial real estate deal

Under the first agreement, WNS has leased nearly 2.55 lakh sq ft of office space across the third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors for 15 years for major part of the rent. The lease commenced on August 15, 2025. Rent for the third to sixth floors will increase by 15% every three years, the documents showed.

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{{^usCountry}} The total rent for the third to sixth floors is ₹582.32 crore, the real estate firm said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The total rent for the third to sixth floors is ₹582.32 crore, the real estate firm said. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the second agreement, the company has leased 66,870 sq ft on the seventh floor for five years. The lease provides for a 5% escalation every year and the total lease is ₹37.05 crore. The lease commenced on January 1, 2026, the documents showed.

WNS has paid a security deposit of ₹34.82 crore, the documents showed.

WNS Global Services could not be reached.

Harsh Hiranandani, director, House of Hiranandani said that, “WNS’s decision to establish its presence at Centaurus is a strong endorsement of the development and the value it offers to businesses. We are seeing increasing interest from established enterprises seeking workplaces that combine connectivity, quality infrastructure and a well-planned environment. "

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Centaurus has been designed with a strong focus on the evolving needs of modern businesses, reflected in its WiredScore Platinum and SmartScore Platinum certifications. It is the first development in India to be WiredScore Platinum pre-certified and the first in India to achieve SmartScore Platinum certification, a recognition for smart buildings. WNS’s presence further reinforces Centaurus as a destination for businesses looking to build and grow for the long term., he said.

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