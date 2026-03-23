Parakh Foods buys 6-acre land from Lodha Developers for ₹49 crore in Ambernath near Mumbai
Parakh Foods has bought 6 acres from Lodha Developers Limited for ₹8.20 crore per acre in Ambernath near Mumbai, documents accessed by Propstack showed
Parakh Foods and Oils Limited has acquired nearly six acres of land within a logistics park developed by Lodha Developers Limited in Ambernath near Mumbai for ₹49.11 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed.
The deal, registered on February 27, 2026, involves a land parcel measuring about 24,260 square metres (about 5.99 acres) at Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park II. The transaction was charged at ₹20,250 per square metre, or about ₹8.20 crore per acre, the Conveyance Deed showed.
Ambernath, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is emerging as a preferred industrial and warehousing hub due to strong connectivity and relatively lower land costs compared to core city areas.
A list of questions has been shared with Parakh Foods and Oils Ltd and Lodha Developers Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.
Also Read: Godrej Properties, Lodha acquire over 25 land parcels in FY26 to build homes, eye ₹1 lakh cr revenue
Previous transactions in Mumbai
Earlier, Oberoi Realty signed a development agreement (DA) with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for a land parcel in Mumbai's Versova area. The company announced on March 16 that it entered into a development agreement for MHADA-owned land in Aram Nagar, in the Versova area of Andheri West, Mumbai.
Lodha Developers also acquired development rights for a land parcel owned by the Sorabji Kanga Charity Trust in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for ₹106 crore, with an estimated development potential of nearly ₹2,800 crore. The agreement, valued at ₹106 crore, was executed on January 7, 2026. The trust-owned land measures 17,403 sq m (over four acres), the documents show. The transaction was registered with a stamp duty payment of ₹37 crore.
Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Oberoi Realty inks deal to acquire Versova land with 17 lakh sq ft potential
As per the agreement, Lodha Developers will receive a 57.5% share of the total Floor Space Index (FSI), while the trust will retain the remaining 42.5%.
Last week, RSVM Hospitality Private Limited purchased more than 18 acres of land in Thane for over ₹497 crore from two companies belonging to the Neterwala Group, according to property registration data accessed by Propstack.
According to the documents, the land parcels are located in the Majiwada area of Thane and were acquired through two separate transactions registered on February 20, 2026.
In the first deal, RSVM Hospitality purchased 32,984 square metres of land from Chemicals and Ferro Alloys Private Limited for ₹239.9 crore.
In the second transaction, RSVM Hospitality acquired 40,936 square metres of land from Uni Abex Alloy Products Limited for ₹257.8 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More