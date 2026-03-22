Godrej Properties, Lodha acquire over 25 land parcels in FY26 to build homes, eye ₹1 lakh cr revenue

Godrej Properties Ltd and Lodha Developers Ltd are bullish on India's housing demand, as both realty firms have acquired more than 25 land parcels so far this fiscal year to develop residential projects with a combined revenue potential of more than ₹1 lakh crore. Godrej Properties Ltd and Lodha Developers Ltd are bullish on India's housing demand, as both realty firms have acquired more than 25 land parcels so far this fiscal (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

According to an investors' presentation, Lodha Developers acquired 11 land parcels across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru during the first nine months of this fiscal year to develop housing projects.

These 11 land parcels acquired by the Lodha Group have an estimated saleable area of 20.6 million sq ft and expected sales value of ₹58,800 crore.

Similarly, Godrej Properties, too, is aggressively acquiring land parcels across tier-I and II cities for group housing and residential plotted development projects.

Godrej Properties has acquired nearly 20 land parcels so far this fiscal year to develop housing projects worth ₹42,000 crore.

In the first nine months of this fiscal year, Godrej Properties acquired 12 land parcels to develop housing projects, with an estimated saleable area of 22.36 million sq ft and expected booking value of ₹24,650 crore, as per its investors presentation.

According to regulatory filings, Godrej Properties has acquired at least six land parcels so far this quarter to develop residential projects worth ₹17,450 crore.

In order to add land bank for future development, both Godrej Properties and Lodha Developers acquire land parcels through outright purchases as well as forming partnerships with landowners.

Post-Covid pandemic, housing sales have been pretty strong, especially for premium luxury and ultra luxury homes. Demand has been gradually shifting towards big branded developers with better track record.

Both companies, headquartered in Mumbai, are leading real estate developers in the country.

Godrej Properties develops group housing project mainly in MMR, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while it sells housing plots across various states.

Lodha Developers builds housing projects in MMR, Pune and Bengaluru. It has recently entered the Delhi-NCR housing market.

In terms of sales bookings, Godrej Properties Ltd clocked sales bookings at ₹24,008 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year, while Lodha Developers sold properties worth ₹14,640 crore during the April-December period of FY26.

Godrej Properties is confident of achieving sales bookings target of ₹32,500 crore for this fiscal year and is likely to be the biggest listed realty firm in terms of pre-sales. Last fiscal year, too, it was the number one listed developer with pre-sales of nearly ₹30,000 crore.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, DLF Ltd, Lodha Developers and Signature Global Ltd are among top 5 listed developers in the first nine months of this fiscal year.

Lodha Developers Ltd, too, has exuded confidence that it will achieve the target of ₹21,000 crore in sales bookings this fiscal year, driven by strong sales momentum in existing projects and a significant launch pipeline in the current quarter.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company's sales bookings increased to ₹17,630 crore, as against ₹14,520 crore in the preceding year.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, has delivered 110 million sq ft of real estate to date and is constructing more than 130 million sq ft across its ongoing and planned portfolio.