Lodha Developers acquires development rights for a 17,403 sq mtrs land parcel in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill

Lodha Developers has acquired development rights for a land parcel owned by the Sorabji Kanga Charity Trust in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill at a consideration amount of ₹106 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Mumbai real estate: Lodha Developers has acquired development rights for a land parcel owned by the Sorabji Kanga Charity Trust in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The agreement, valued at ₹106 crore, was executed on January 7, 2026. The trust-owned land measures 17,403 sq m (over four acres), the documents show. The transaction was registered with a stamp duty payment of ₹37 crore.

As per the agreement, Lodha Developers will receive a 57.5% share of the total Floor Space Index (FSI), translating into more than 36,000 sq m of development potential, while the trust will retain the remaining 42.5%.

As part of the transaction, the Sorabji Kanga Charity Trust will retain a 42.5% share in the development. Under the agreement, the trust will receive 5,017 sq m (about 54,000 sq ft) of RERA carpet area, designated as the trust premises, along with 150 car parking spaces, according to property documents.

The documents indicate that the value of this 5,017 sq m allocation is estimated at over ₹1,400 crore ( ₹1,407.13 crore), while the total potential value of the entire development stands at approximately ₹2,761 crore.

The total construction timeline for the project on the land will be 5 years. The Lodha Developers is expected to come up with a project for its share, for which branding and marketing will be done by the Lodha Developers, the documents show.

An email query has been sent to Lodha Developers and Sorabji Kanga Charity Trust. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Lodha Developers’ recent deal in Central Mumbai’s Parel–Sewri belt On February 11, 2026, Lodha Developers Limited signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for multiple land parcels spanning over 10 acres in the Parel–Sewri belt of central Mumbai. The ₹364 crore agreement was executed with two Sahana Group entities, Sahana Properties and Resorts Pvt Ltd and Shahana Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The documents show that, as part of the JDA, the revenue sharing between the two companies is set at 67 per cent for Lodha Developers and 37 per cent for Sahana Group of Companies. According to the documents, the project's construction period is five years.

The total land area is 41,526 sq mtrs, and the project will come up under the brand name Lodha, the documents show.