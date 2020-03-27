Actor Sethuraman dies at 36 due to cardiac arrest, film industry mourns his sudden demise

regional-movies

Mar 27, 2020

Tamil actor Sethuraman, who made his acting debut via 2013 romantic-comedy Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, died due to a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday night. He was 36. He had starred in three more Tamil films, namely Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, and 50/50.

A dermatologist by profession, Sethuraman was working full-time at his Chennai-based skincare and cosmetology facility ‘Zi Clinic’.

Sudden demise of Sethuraman has sent shock waves across Tamil filmdom. Several celebrities took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Actor Sathish tweeted: “Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sethuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu tweeted: “Gone very, very soon my friend! Just 36-year old getting a cardiac arrest. It’s not at all fair god! Not at all fair! My deepest condolences to the family.”

Gone very very soon my friend!!! Just 36 years old getting a cardiac arrest :(((( It’s not at all fair god!! Not at all Fair!! My deepest condolences to the family! #missUsethu #rip pic.twitter.com/SuRf1RYUVh — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) March 26, 2020

Actor Vivekh tweeted: “What an unassuming, lovable, decent, caring, pleasant person! How healthy looking doctor he was! My heartfelt deep condolences to his family and friends. If sudden demise is a fate, then I have nothing to say on it, but hate.”

Actor Khushbhu tweeted: “He is my dermatologist. He called 2 days back to know if everything was ok. Ever so smiling, soft spoken, very good doctor. More so a wonderful human being. His world revolved around his daughter. She would be with him at the clinic. Poor his wife. So young and unassuming.”

He is my dermatologist..he called 2 days back to know if everything was ok..ever so smiling,soft spoken,very good doctor..more so a wonderful human being..his world revolved around his daughter..she would be with him at the clinic. Poor his wife..so young n unassuming. #RIPSethu — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 26, 2020

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted: “It’s terrible to hear about Dr. Sethuraman’s death. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace😔 pic.twitter.com/TuRnUxLleA — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) March 26, 2020

Actor Santhanam, who worked with Sethuraman in his first film, tweeted: “Totally shocked and depressed about the demise of my dear friend Dr. .Sethu. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sethuraman is survived by his wife and daughter.

