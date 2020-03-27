e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Sethuraman dies at 36 due to cardiac arrest, film industry mourns his sudden demise

Actor Sethuraman dies at 36 due to cardiac arrest, film industry mourns his sudden demise

Actor Sethuraman, who was also a practicing dermatologist, died of cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday. He was 36.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:36 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sethuraman in a still from his film, Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaya.
Sethuraman in a still from his film, Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaya.
         

Tamil actor Sethuraman, who made his acting debut via 2013 romantic-comedy Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, died due to a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday night. He was 36. He had starred in three more Tamil films, namely Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, and 50/50.

A dermatologist by profession, Sethuraman was working full-time at his Chennai-based skincare and cosmetology facility ‘Zi Clinic’.

Sudden demise of Sethuraman has sent shock waves across Tamil filmdom. Several celebrities took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Actor Sathish tweeted: “Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sethuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu tweeted: “Gone very, very soon my friend! Just 36-year old getting a cardiac arrest. It’s not at all fair god! Not at all fair! My deepest condolences to the family.”

 

Actor Vivekh tweeted: “What an unassuming, lovable, decent, caring, pleasant person! How healthy looking doctor he was! My heartfelt deep condolences to his family and friends. If sudden demise is a fate, then I have nothing to say on it, but hate.”

Actor Khushbhu tweeted: “He is my dermatologist. He called 2 days back to know if everything was ok. Ever so smiling, soft spoken, very good doctor. More so a wonderful human being. His world revolved around his daughter. She would be with him at the clinic. Poor his wife. So young and unassuming.”

 

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s 5 most honest confessions: From being a frustrated new father to his fights with wife Mira

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted: “It’s terrible to hear about Dr. Sethuraman’s death. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

 

Actor Santhanam, who worked with Sethuraman in his first film, tweeted: “Totally shocked and depressed about the demise of my dear friend Dr. .Sethu. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sethuraman is survived by his wife and daughter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
Covid-19 updates| Giant steps: PM Modi praises RBI after rate cut announcement
Covid-19 updates| Giant steps: PM Modi praises RBI after rate cut announcement
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
People are using WhatsApp the most during Covid-19 pandemic
People are using WhatsApp the most during Covid-19 pandemic
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

regional movies