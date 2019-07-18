Amala Paul on her passionate kiss with Ramya in Aadai: ‘That shot was spontaneous, not scripted’

Actor Amala Paul has been in news recently, with the trailer of her latest, Aadai, impressing fans. One scene in particular has caught the attention of everyone where Amala shares a passionate kiss with VJ Ramya in the trailer. The actor has said that the kiss was a spontaneous improvisation and not scripted.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Amala as saying, “That shot was spontaneous and not scripted. Once you are in the character, you should let your inner actor take over you. There is nothing sexual here. You have to watch the film to understand the context of the scene. In fact I felt extremely powerful. Initially I didn’t know how I was going to pull off this scene, but once I was done I felt even more comfortable with my body. I felt that I could face any challenge in the world. Aadai gave me the strength and team spirit for me to become a producer for Cadaver.”

She further said about her role in the film: “Kamini was what I was in my early twenties- insecure, self-centred, easily triggered. But now I am not Kamini. I am calmer and in control. So, it was sort of tough to go back and perform the role.”

Talking about the kiss, she recently told Deecan Chronicle, “What’s wrong in kissing a woman? That shot was spontaneous and not scripted. Once you are in the character, you should let your inner actor take over you.”

