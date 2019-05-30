Kajol and Amala Paul in talks for a Jayalalithaa biopic titled Sasilalithaa

Actors Kajol and Amala Paul have been approached to play Jayalalithaa and her aide Sasikala respectively in upcoming bilingual biopic on the former’s life which will be directed by Kethireddy Jagadiswara Reddy. Reddy, who currently awaits the release of NTR biopic titled Lakshmi’s Veeragrandham, has confirmed to Cinema Express that he has already initiated talks with Kajol as well as Amala Paul.

“We have sent them the script, and are awaiting their response. I am especially looking forward to Kajol’s response, as I have worked with her late father-in-law, Veeru Devgn, in films for Padmalaya Studios. I will once again narrate the script to them in person,” says Kethireddy, who is planning to make the film in Kannada and Hindi as well apart from Telugu and Tamil.

It’s worth mentioning that multiple biopics on former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa are currently in production. One of the projects titled Thalaivi stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and will be directed by Vijay. Another biopic on the legendary leader’s life is titled Iron Lady and will star Nithya Menen in the titular role. This project will be directed by A Priyadarshini. Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is directing a web series based on the life of Jayalalithaa and Ramya Krishnan plays the yesteryear actor and politician in this show.

If everything goes as planned, Reddy hopes to start shooting from August as he has already finished most of the pre-production work. His team is currently busy with the research work for the film, which will be depicted from the point of view of Sasikala.

