First look of J Jayalalithaa biopic revealed, Nithya Menen aces as former CM at the start of her political career. See pic

The first look of upcoming J Jayalalithaa’s biopic, starring actor Nithya Menen as the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was shared on December 5 on the occasion of her death anniversary. Titled The Iron Lady, the film is being directed by Priyadarshini, a former associate of director Mysskin.

In the picture, shared by the makers, Nithya looks like Jayalalitha at the beginning of her political career.

The film’s title was revealed in September last year. Around that time, there were speculations that it would star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the role of Jayalalitha. Director AR Murugadoss even congratulated her on Twitter after sharing the title of the film.

However, it was later confirmed that Nithya would play the late chief minister. It is now rumoured that Varalaxmi will be essay the role of Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s constant companion and close confidante.

Currently, the makers are working on pre-production and have also announced that the film will release on Jayalalithaa’s birthday (February 24).

Speaking about it, Priyadharshini had earlier said, “For the last four months, we were discussing and working on the making of a film on the Iron Lady, who is still alive in the hearts of millions of Tamils. We are proud of this venture and at the same time, we consider this our duty and tribute to the lady who lived an exceptional life. This film has been planned to reach people in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 14:35 IST