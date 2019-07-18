Did Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan have a fight after Luka Chuppi? Here’s her answer

Actor Kriti Sanon has said she never felt the need to justify and explain about rumours that she and Kartik Aaryan were not on talking terms. She has also revealed that the actors often chat on social media and WhatsApp though they are now busy with their separate films and get less time to meet in person.

Kriti Sanon hints at Luka Chuppi 2. ( YouTube grab )

Asked about reports of differences between the Luka Chuppi co-stars, Kriti told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “We had a fun banter because humein aisa laga tha ki humein justification dene ki zaroorat nahi hai. Rumours toh kahin se bhi uth se aa sakte hai, that’s why they are called rumours. We also had a fun banter on WhatsApp where we were like, ‘Yeh kya hai? Yeh kahaan se aaya hai?’ We are perfectly cool with each other, yaar. It’s exactly how we were earlier. We still chat, on and off. Of course, we have gotten busy in our own lives, in separate films. Toh utna time nahi milta hai. But kabhi kabhi interactions, social media pe, Insta story pe comment ho jaata hai,” she added.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu chase the impossible in Mission Mangal trailer

Asked if she will work with Kartik Aaryan again, Kriti said, “Whenever the opportunity comes, or else Luka Chhupi 2, you never know.”

After the success of Luka Chuppi on the box office, Kriti slammed a section of media for crediting only Kartik for the film’s success. Her comments were followed by rumours that Kriti and Kartik were not on talking terms. The actors, however, had put the rumours to rest in April itself when they posted pictures together and even discussed a party on social media. Kartik wrote, “Ajii sunti ho !!! Guddu aur Rashmi ke Pyaar ki khabar chapne ki bajaay, Ye kaunsi khabar chhap gayi akhbaar mein. Abhi toh humaari shaadi ke ‘50 days’ hue hain bas , aur log afwaahein phailaane lage @kritisanon #LukaChuppi.” He also posted a picture from the sets of the film that has become a box office hit -- Kriti and Kartik are seem checking their phones in the image.

Ajii sunti ho !!!

Guddu aur Rashmi ke Pyaar ki khabar chapne ki bajaay, Ye kaunsi khabar chhap gayi akhbaar mein 🤪 Abhi toh humaari shaadi ke '50 days' hue hain bas , aur log afwaahein phailaane lage @kritisanon ❤😘 #LukaChuppi pic.twitter.com/eDBBghMeef — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 19, 2019

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi traced the story of a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications. Kriti is currently awaiting the release of Arjun Patiala that also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:15 IST