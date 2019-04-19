Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan put an end to reports of a rift, discuss a party to celebrate Luka Chuppi’s success

Bollywood actors often call out unverified reports online these days but actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have found a rather innovative way to do so. Reacting to reports that the Luka Chuppi co-stars are not on talking terms, they have made some fun posts on Twitter.

Kartik wrote, “Ajii sunti ho !!! Guddu aur Rashmi ke Pyaar ki khabar chapne ki bajaay, Ye kaunsi khabar chhap gayi akhbaar mein. Abhi toh humaari shaadi ke ‘50 days’ hue hain bas , aur log afwaahein phailaane lage @kritisanon #LukaChuppi.” He also posted a picture from the sets of the film that has become a box office hit -- Kriti and Kartik are seem checking their phones in the image.

Ajii sunti ho !!!

Guddu aur Rashmi ke Pyaar ki khabar chapne ki bajaay, Ye kaunsi khabar chhap gayi akhbaar mein 🤪 Abhi toh humaari shaadi ke '50 days' hue hain bas , aur log afwaahein phailaane lage @kritisanon ❤😘 #LukaChuppi pic.twitter.com/eDBBghMeef — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 19, 2019

Kriti was quick to respond. “Hahaha!! haan main bhi yehi padh rahi hoon.. too much nazar on our ‘duniya’.. anyways.. when are you taking me out to celebrate our 50days Anniversary?,” she tweeted.

Hahaha!! 🤣 haan main bhi yehi padh rahi hoon.. too much nazar on our ‘duniya’.. 😜 anyways.. when are you taking me out to celebrate our 50days Anniversary?😌❤️🤗 https://t.co/zyoah7EspP — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 19, 2019

According to a report, Kriti and Kartik reportedly stopped talking to each other after Kriti and a few other cast members felt that Kartik was hijacking the box office success of Luka Chuppi.

Kriti had earlier told a tabloid, ““This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it’s so unfair. I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It’s logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn’t have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the comedy revolved around a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications that follow. Kriti and Kartik play the lead roles in the film that also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurranna in main roles. The movie has collected Rs 87.8 crore in 50 days of the release.

