Kriti Sanon shares video of her training for Kalank’s Aira Gaira. Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon, who has a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Kalank, has shared a new behind-the-scenes videos of her training for the Aira Gaira number in the movie. The film released on Wednesday.

Kriti has a solo dance performance with Varun and Aditya Roy Kapur’s character wooing her, in the Abhishek Varman film. Kalank also has Alia, Varun and Madhuri Dixit giving solo dance performances with Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and Tabaah Ho Gaye.

Sharing the videos, Kriti wrote on Instagram, “I’ve lovveedd dancing even before I thought of becoming an actor.. #AiraGaira is definitely one of my favourite songs i’ve done so far.. Absolutely enjoyed rehearsing and shooting it!! Thank you for all the love flowing for #AiraGaira ! #PrepVideo1 #Kalank.” Kriti is seen practising her moves, wearing black and yellow dresses in the two videos.

Talking about the song, Kriti had earlier said, “This is my biggest song till date. It is a celebration number where I play a nachnewaali from that period, so it has all the desi thumkas, which is again something I haven’t done before. I have never shot for a song for six days before this. I’m also happy that I’ll be launching the track in my home town (Delhi).

She also said it was a great experience working with Varun and Aditya. “It’s good to reunite with Varun again after Dilwale. We have great energy together and this song was a riot. It’s my first with Adi. He is extremely chilled out, so all of us all shared good vibes on set,” she said.

Reacting to comparisons of her song with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kajra Re and Madhuri Dixit’s Ghaghra, Kriti had said, “The song is being compared to Aishwarya Rai’s Kajra Re from the film Bunty and Babli and Madhuri’s Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Talking about it, Kriti says, “Well these are very very heavy comparisons, both the songs are my absolute favourites done by my absolute favourites Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. I think they are very, very graceful dancers and when it comes to dance or to grace, when it comes to expressions, these two songs are numbers that we all watch when we want to learn more. I think if people feel Aira Gaira is anywhere close to these two iconic numbers, I don’t think I want anything more.”

