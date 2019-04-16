Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit’s songs being compared to Kalank’s Aira Gaira: Kriti Sanon says she wants nothing more

Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan along with others, has piqued the interest of the audience for its epic sets, the intense emotions it evokes and quite a few hit dance numbers. After Alia’s Ghar More Pardesiya, Varun and Kiara Advani’s First Class and Madhuri Dixit’s Tabah Hogaye, Kriti Sanon’s special item number Aira Gaira alongside Varun and Aditya Roy Kapur is also being liked by the viewers.

The song is being compared to Aishwarya Rai’s Kajra Re from the film Bunty and Babli and Madhuri’s Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Talking about it, Kriti says, “Well these are very very heavy comparisons, both the songs are my absolute favourites done by my absolute favourites Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. I think they are very, very graceful dancers and when it comes to dance or to grace, when it comes to expressions, these two songs are numbers that we all watch when we want to learn more. I think if people feel Aira Gaira is anywhere close to these two iconic numbers, I don’t think I want anything more.”

“Having said that, I don’t think there can be songs that can really compare to these, because when they came they were just so fresh and so different from anything we had heard or seen and the way they were choreographed was also very different. I think the two boy one girl things is the common factor in Kajra Re and Aira Gaira but apart from that everything else about the songs is very different,” she adds.

On being asked about shaking a leg with Varun and Aditya in the song, Kriti says, “It was fun working with both of them as the song is all about enjoying and celebrations.” The actor added that this is her first time working with Aditya while she previously worked in Dilwale with Varun and its like coming back to old times with him. She further adds that Varun is a fabulous dancer.

Kalank also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt and is set in the 1940s. The film is set to release on April 17.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 08:55 IST