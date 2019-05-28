Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan starrer Silence starts rolling, see pics

Actors R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer multilingual thriller Silence, went on the floors on Saturday with a launch ceremony. The film has been titled Nishabdam in Telugu and will be predominantly shot in the US.

The project, to be simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and English, will mark American actor Michael Madsen’s debut in an Indian film, which also stars Subbaraju, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Avasarala Srinivas in pivotal roles.

While Anushka and Madhavan were not present at the puja ceremony, Anjali was seen alongside the director and co-producers. “This is an international film with stars from Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood. Michael Madsen, who has starred in over 100 Hollywood films, is for the first time doing an Indian international film. He plays an important character in the film,” read a statement from Vishwa Prasad, CEO of People Media Factory, which is bankrolling this project.

Snaps from Silence launch puja.

To be directed by Hemanth Madhukar, this will be Anushka’s first major release since the release of her last Telugu horror thriller Bhagmathie, in which she played dual characters. It is for this project Anushka is believed to have shed a lot of weight. In March, when her new pictures of in a fitter avatar got shared online, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over new look.

Anushka, who has been choosy about her projects since she starred in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, may reunite with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2, a sequel to his hit 2010 romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. This project was also supposed to star Madhavan, but now will feature Simbu, who was part of the first part as well.

