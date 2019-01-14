Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan to star in a Hollywood crossover film, see details inside

After Baahubali, Anushka Shetty will be seen in a Kona Venkat production venture, which will be a Hollywood crossover movie. The film will also star R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, and Subbaraj. Producer Kona Venkat took to Twitter to announce the news and also revealed that the Hollywood cast and crew will be announced soon. The shoot of the film will begin in March 2019.

Kona Venkat wrote, “Yesss.. @KonaFilmCorp & @peoplemediafcy are proud to be associated with this prestigious project. A first South-Hollywood cross over film with the star-studded cast of @ActorMadhavan #Anushka @yoursanjali @ShaliniPandey_ @actorsubbaraju and some top Hollywood actors.”

He also added, “We are also proud to be associated with some top technicians from India @Gopisunder1 Shaneil Deo (DOP), @Gopimohan @NeerajaKona and some great technicians from Hollywood whose names will be revealed soon.. Shoot begins from March 2019.”

The producer also said that the director of the film Hemant Madhukar has worked hard on the project in the last two years. “We are highly excited to start this film and our director @hemantmadhukar is working really hard since two years along with the team to make this into a successful film.”

Each of the cast members are currently busy with their other projects. Madhavan, especially, is working on a biopic of scientist Nambi Narayanan, in which he will act and co-direct. Shalini Pandey is looking forward to her debut Tamil movie release on February 14 titled 100% Kadhal. Anushka Shetty, last seen in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 - The Ending will be returning to the silver screen with this movie.

