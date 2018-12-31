Inside SS Rajamouli’s son’s wedding as Baahubali stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty attend

Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who will be seen together in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, were seen bonding at the director’s son SS Karthikeya’s wedding. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela shared the pictures from the wedding that was held in Jaipur.

Upasana and Ram Charan can be seen with the bride and groom in the photos. She captioned the picture, “& they lived happily every after. thanks so much @ssrajamouli garu, Rama garu , Shobha aunty & Ram Prasad uncle - u were faaaaab hosts. Everything was so personal & warm. We had a phenomenal time (sic).”

Upasana captioned Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s picture, “Pinkys! Sweetly coordinated! @jrntr #ramcharan #bangaramsaysss.”

The Baahubali team of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty were also a part of the wedding. Anushka looked gorgeous at the wedding in a pretty orange silk sari while Prabhas opted for a navy blue kurta paired with white pants. Prabhas and Rana also dressed up for the occasion at the sangeet and the pictures from the occasion were also shared on social media pages

The wedding was a grand affair that saw the presence of actors who have previously worked with the director. Videos and photos of the actors Nani, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty as they danced at the wedding went viral on social media.

SS Rajamouli will be getting back to work in the New Year with his directorial RRR.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 13:13 IST