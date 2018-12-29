Baahubali actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati reach Jaipur for SS Rajamouli’s son’s wedding. See inside pics, videos

If you thought that the wedding season was finally over, here is something to change your mind. After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chhatrath, it’s time for Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya to tie the knot.

Rajasthan appears to have emerged as the preferred wedding destination this season as many Tollywood celebrities flew in to attend Karthikeya’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jaipur. He is set to marry Pooja Prasad, niece of Telugu actor Jagapati Babu at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur on December 30.

The entire Baahubali team including actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati took part in the pre-wedding celebrations. They were earlier spotted at the Jaipur airport.

After the to-be-married couple was welcomed at the airport, actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani, Daggubati were spotted arriving together at the airport. Anushka was dressed in a silk kurta with a shawl to brave the winters. In a video that surfaced on the fanpages, Prabhas can be seen grooving on dhol beats while Anushka is seen standing nearby. Another video shows Rajamouli dancing with Ram Charan as they kickstart the wedding celebrations with music and dance.

The trio of Rajamouli, Prabhas and Daggubati had featured on the latest Koffee With Karan episode, hosted by Karan Johar.

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen too was spotted at the Jaipur airport with her younger daughter Alisah.

While Sophie Turner and several other celebrities flew in to attend Priyanka’s wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, pop star Beyonce flew in to perform at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebrations that took place in Udaipur. With just a day to go for the lavish wedding, many more celebrities are expected to arrive in the pink city.

