Prabhas on Koffee With Karan Season 6 was an epitome of JOMO and we loved it

On this Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Karan Johar invited the three biggest names of the Telugu film industry - Team Baahubali. KJo started by welcoming the trip warmly to the Koffee couch and also expressed his pride over being associated with this dream project which also is the largest thus far in Indian cinema.

Prabhas, who has already set several hearts aflutter through his brilliant work through the years, was as charming as one would have imagined in his first appearance in a TV show. The actor admittedly is so shy and also a bit lazy, hence totally loves avoiding the media glare or even all the fanfare that follows. Apparently, he loves staying on his ‘farm’ where he can swim and gym whenever he wants. Now that’s something!

Rana Dagubatti, who played Bhalladheva, Baahubali’s arch-nemesis and Prabhas’ good friend in real-life, spilled the beans about Prabhas and how they became friends. According to Rana, he and Prabhas found each other through their need to stay single (which they say they are) when his childhood friends had begun getting married. For Prabhas, the ideal woman is the one who will let him be lazy. The beauty of this statement can only be felt by a fellow lazy soul. We feel you, Prabhas!

What was most heartwarming, aside from Prabhas’ simplicity and the charm in his smile, was that his honesty has in many ways made him the epitome of JOMO - Joy Of Missing Out. JOMO, the happy antonym of FOMO, is a oft-spoken about the concept in today’s day and age and one that millennials have been popularising.

Prabhas despite being the superstar that he is, loves being on his own and do his own thing when he isn’t shooting. His description by director SS Rajamouli and his co-star Rana Dagubatti makes him a peculiar but an all-new personality type. If their description of Prabhas on and off-set is to be believed, he could be the reason why most of us craving for that me-time and probably even singledom becomes a trend. What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 17:51 IST