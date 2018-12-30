Prabhas, Rana Daggubati dance at SS Rajamouli’s son’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jaipur. See pics, videos

It’s raining stars in Rajasthan. Baahubali stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati flew to Jaipur to attend the wedding ceremony of director SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya. Not only these three, but several popular Tollywood stars including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nani had reached Jaipur a day before to take part in the wedding celebrations. Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, too, is stationed in Jaipur along with her entire family for the wedding.

Rajasthan seems to have caught the attention of the Indian film industry who are flocking to the royal destination to host lavish weddings. After Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and Beyonce flew to perform at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony, Rajamouli has chosen Jaipur to host the wedding ceremony of his son Karthikeya with Pooja Prasad. The wedding is scheduled to take place on December 30 at the Fairmont Hotel in the pink city.

But the most fun bit are the videos of the sangeet ceremony which had all from Rajamouli, his family, Prabhas and Daggubati shaking a leg on stage. Jr NTR, Prabhas, Ram Charan can be seen dancing with Karthikeya and Pooja in videos that have surfaced on the web. Rajamouli can be seen performing on stage with his near and dear ones which deserves to be called the most special moment of the celebrations.

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen shared a few pictures with Prabhas and Anushka Shetty as his niece Renne and his parents posed with the most loved Tollywood stars. Sushmita also shared pictures of her entire family including boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She captioned it, “Portrait of an ever growing family!!! #touchwood #duggadugga #sharing #happiness #family#love #blessings #togetherness #jaipur@rajeevsen9 @rohmanshawl love you guys!!!!”

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni also shared pictures from Jaipur of her husband bonding with Daggubati. The two can be seen caught in a light moment as they make funny poses for the camera. She captioned the candid pictures, “#couplegoals @ranadaggubati #ramcharan #riot#bangaramsaysss.” She also shared a picture with Ram Charan while being decked up in black for the pre-wedding celebrations.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 14:39 IST