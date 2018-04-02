Baahubali star Rana Daggubati announces ‘something very new’ to his fans on Twitter, says it is the key to his life

Rana Daggubati on Monday announced via Twitter that he would be ‘presenting’ the Telugu film, CO Kancharapalem, and hopes his fans enjoy what he calls the ‘big small film of the year’. The Baahubali star had teased this announcement a few hours prior, saying that he was about to announce his ‘foray into something very new’ and that it was the key to his life.

The actor also shared a poster for the film, which seems to be illustrated. The poster features the faces of the actors. The movie is reportedly a slice of life tale set in Vizag that was taken to festivals around the world, and according to the poster, has been selected to be screened at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Happy to be presenting the film #COKancharapalem in association with Suresh Productions. Can't wait for you guys to watch this Big Small film of the Year. pic.twitter.com/a7Xv5qtKTP — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 2, 2018

The first-time producer, Praveena Paruchuri, said to the Hindu, “We hear about Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films being showcased in film festivals across the world. Why not a Telugu film? Baahubali has opened Telugu cinema to the world and a lot more people know what our industry is capable of. Ours is not a big-budget fantasy film, but it reverberates with the essence of people and lifestyles from the heartland.”

Praveena is a New York-based cardiologist-turned-producer. CO Kanchaparalem is directed by Maha Venkatesh.

