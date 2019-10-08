e-paper
Chiranjeevi launches new film with Koratala Siva in presence of son Ram Charan, mother Anjana Devi. See pics

Chiranjeevi’s next film is expected to go on the floors next month. It will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of the editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design

regional-movies Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:57 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Currently dubbed as Chiru 152, the new film is yet to be titled.
Actor Chiranjeevi’s new Telugu film with director Koratala Siva was officially launched on Tuesday, the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the makers announced. To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the yet-untitled project marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. The launch ceremony was attended by Chiranjeevi’s mother Anjana Devi, son Ram Charan and wife Surekha among others.

 

The genre of the project is yet unknown. However, reliable sources have confirmed that it’ll be an action drama. Siva is best known for directing blockbuster films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Currently dubbed Chiru 152, the film is expected to go on the floors next month. It will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of the editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of his latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has grossed over Rs. 200 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and his fight against the British for independent India. The film, produced by Ram Charan on a budget of Rs 275 crore, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Nayanthara.

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character. “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

The film, which was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, AR Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 12:54 IST

